Police incident at bank on busy Aberdeen street By Lauren Taylor April 29, 2021, 2:39 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm Police have been dealing with an incident in Aberdeen city centre following reports relating to concern for a person. Officers were called to the Virgin Money Bank on Union Street at around 1.30pm on Thursday. Police van and car in attendance. There were multiple police cars on the scene and a number of police officers were seen at the entrance of the bank and along Union Street. Police officers outside the bank on Union Street. However, the incident turned out to be a false alarm, according to police. A spokesperson said: "We received a report relating to concern for a person at premises on Union Street in Aberdeen around 1.30pm on Thursday, 29 April. "Officers attended and the incident was found to be a false call made with good intent."