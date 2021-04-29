Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Owner of Hazlehead Park cafe destroyed in deliberate blaze says ‘smirking’ youths continue to torment her

By Kieran Beattie
April 29, 2021, 10:30 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm

The owner of a cafe destroyed in a deliberate fire last year has revealed that “smirking” youths continue to taunt her about the incident.

The Park Café in Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Park was left in a state of “complete destruction and devastation” following the blaze, which took place on December 11.

In February, a 15-year-old boy was charged following an investigation into the incident.

Speaking tonight, as plans have been formed to bring the venue back to life, owner and manager Pat Kennedy described how unruly teenagers now plague the replacement kiosk at the spot – “intimidating the staff” and “smirking and laughing” about the blaze.

She said: “We have had to call the police on several occasions, who have been and cautioned them.

“I don’t understand the mentality of these teenagers, but there you go.”

The fire took seven appliances, a high-reach vehicle and a command unit to bring under control, and firefighters worked late into the night to ensure it was fully extinguished.

Emergency services worked through the night to bring the fire at the Park Café in Hazlehead Park under control.

This week, a contract has been put out to tender to find a contractor to reinstate the café, and the owner says if all goes to plan, repairs could commence at the site in June.

‘Totally destroyed’

She said: “Now everything has been sorted out between the insurance, the council and ourselves.

“The place was totally destroyed, it wasn’t just a little bit of surface damage, it was everything. There’s just been complete destruction and devastation throughout the whole place, it’s just awful.

“But it’s gone out to tender now, which is good, and contractors will have a few weeks to come back with costings and then hopefully we can get started from June 1, which might be optimistic.

“The good thing is the building doesn’t need to be knocked down, because the structure is OK, the worry was that it would have to be bulldozed, but that won’t happen.

“Everything inside will need to be scraped right back to basics, and all the wiring and cabling will need to be redone, so it will be a massive operation.

“We are hoping and praying that we can get open for Christmas and New Year, but we’re not making any promises.”

Customers thanked for support

Mrs Kennedy, who also owns the café in Duthie Park in the city, said she and her staff have been happy to see so many people supporting the Hazlehead café by visiting its kiosk while the main building has been shut since the fire.

She continued: “We’ve had great support from all of our regulars and a lot of new customers.

“Right enough, there’s not been anywhere else open and a lot of people haven’t had anywhere else to go but the park, but we’ve had such great support and encouragement from everyone, so we can’t complain on that side of it.

“We’re feeling very positive and optimistic, and the kiosk will be open throughout the summer with a little marquee we’ve got set up as well.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website.

