Students asked to isolate after positive Covid case reported at Aberdeen school

A “small number” of young people at an Aberdeen school have been asked to self-isolate after a positive Covid case was identified there.

The advice has been given to parents and carers of several S2 students at the city’s Hazlehead Academy.

A letter sent out from the school says there is no evidence of Covid-19 transmission within the school, and adds that all other pupils will be able to continue attending “due to the effectiveness of the control measures in place”.

Councillor Martin Greig, whose ward includes Hazlehead Academy, said: “It is reassuring that the school has robust measures in place to protect from infection.

“The case is being followed up quickly and effectively. The health risks are being managed appropriately. There is no room for complacency.

“The recommendations on distancing and hygiene have to be strictly observed to stop the spread.”