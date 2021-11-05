Gadle Braes Bonfire: Road closures, timings and everything else you need to know

A massive bonfire will be set alight in Peterhead to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night despite many other organisers cancelling events. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Gadle Braes Bonfire…

When does Gadle Braes Bonfire start and who is lighting it?

Gadle Braes Bonfire, which is licenced through Aberdeenshire Council, will begin at 7.30pm with the bonfire being set alight by Marco Alexander and Emma Crighton. There will not be a fireworks display this year.

Can I take my own fireworks to Gadle Braes Bonfire?

People are not allowed to bring their own fireworks to the event and the law around fireworks in Scotland has recently changed. Sparklers are also not permitted at the event, as they are classed as fireworks and it is an enclosed space.

The event organisers have also said alcohol is not allowed on-site.

Anyone breaking the rules will be asked to leave the event.

There will be first aid responders, stewards and police on-site monitoring and giving guidance to the public.

Where can I see the display?

The bonfire is located on Gardle Braes, Peterhead. Spectators can gather near the playpark to watch the bonfire burn.

What is the weather forecast?

According to the Met Office, it is expected to be a dry, but chilly night – remember to bring gloves and scarves for the evening.

What roads will be closed?

The following roads will be closed from 3pm until 10.30pm:

Gardle Braes will be closed from Ware Road to Raemoss Road.

Cairncatto Road – full length.

George Road – full length.

Ware Road – full length.

Rattray Road – full length.

Burns Road – full length (is also closed to pedestrians).

Don’t worry if you miss tonight’s bonfire, there will be a bonfire and fireworks display at the Buchanhaven Pier on Saturday night at 7pm.