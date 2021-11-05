Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gadle Braes Bonfire: Road closures, timings and everything else you need to know

By Lauren Taylor
November 5, 2021, 2:30 pm Updated: November 5, 2021, 4:41 pm
The bonfire ready to be set alight tonight.

A massive bonfire will be set alight in Peterhead to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night despite many other organisers cancelling events. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Gadle Braes Bonfire…

When does Gadle Braes Bonfire start and who is lighting it?

Gadle Braes Bonfire, which is licenced through Aberdeenshire Council, will begin at 7.30pm with the bonfire being set alight by Marco Alexander and Emma Crighton. There will not be a fireworks display this year.

Can I take my own fireworks to Gadle Braes Bonfire?

People are not allowed to bring their own fireworks to the event and the law around fireworks in Scotland has recently changed. Sparklers are also not permitted at the event, as they are classed as fireworks and it is an enclosed space.

The event organisers have also said alcohol is not allowed on-site.

Anyone breaking the rules will be asked to leave the event.

There will be first aid responders, stewards and police on-site monitoring and giving guidance to the public.

Where can I see the display?

The bonfire is located on Gardle Braes, Peterhead. Spectators can gather near the playpark to watch the bonfire burn.

A previous Gadle Braes Bonfire Night well underway.

What is the weather forecast?

According to the Met Office, it is expected to be a dry, but chilly night – remember to bring gloves and scarves for the evening.

What roads will be closed?

The following roads will be closed from 3pm until 10.30pm:

  • Gardle Braes will be closed from Ware Road to Raemoss Road.
  • Cairncatto Road – full length.
  • George Road – full length.
  • Ware Road – full length.
  • Rattray Road – full length.
  • Burns Road – full length (is also closed to pedestrians).

Don’t worry if you miss tonight’s bonfire, there will be a bonfire and fireworks display at the Buchanhaven Pier on Saturday night at 7pm.

