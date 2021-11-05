Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fireworks in Scotland: What are the new rules and potential penalties?

By Bryan Copland
November 5, 2021, 11:54 am
There are changes over how fireworks are used in 2021.

This year’s Bonfire Night is the first to take place after new legislation was introduced to limit the impact of fireworks in Scotland.

The Scottish Government made changes to the rules earlier this year, as part of a drive to ensure pyrotechnics do not fall into the wrong hands, and to reduce disturbance for residents.

The regulations came after a review group was convened to look into the issue of fireworks use across the country.

Why have new rules been introduced?

The independent Firework Review Group, made up of experts including police, firefighters and animal welfare officers in Scotland, published its findings last November.

It recommended a number of actions, including:

  • The introduction of mandatory conditions when fireworks are purchased from retailers
  • Restricting the times of day fireworks can be sold and volume of fireworks that can be purchased at any one time
  • Restricting the days and times fireworks can be set off
  • The introduction of no firework areas or zones
  • The creation of a proxy purchasing offence to prevent adults from buying fireworks on behalf of those under the age of 18

At the time, Ash Denham, the community safety minister, vowed to bring forward legislation to make the recommendations a reality.

Fireworks in the sky at a public display in Dundee.
New rules are in place for fireworks use in Scotland.

What regulations are now in force?

The rules that came into force in June are as follows:

  • A restriction on the time of day that fireworks can be used by the general public to between 6pm and 11pm
  • A restriction on the time of day that fireworks can be supplied to the general public to 7am-6pm, alongside existing requirements for retailers around their sale and storage licences
  • A limit on the amount of fireworks that can be sold to a member of the public to 5kg at any one time

Are there any exceptions?

Yes. The rules on when fireworks can be set off are relaxed on:

  • Bonfire Night, when they can be used from 6pm to midnight
  • Hogmanay (6pm-1am)
  • The night of Chinese New Year (6pm-1am)
  • The night of Diwali (6pm-1am)
A fireworks display in Burntisland.
There are fewer public fireworks displays taking place this year.

Meanwhile, the regulations on when and where fireworks can be bought or set off are relaxed for:

  • Professional organisers or operators of fireworks displays and their employees
  • Local authorities that are putting on a national public celebration or commemorative event, or other display
  • Organisers of a public display for a charitable, religious, youth, recreational, community, political or similar organisation
  • Customers outside Scotland

What are the penalties for breaking the rules?

The same potential penalties apply for the misuse of fireworks, or for retailers who sell them outside of the permitted hours or in excess of the allowed amounts.

Anyone caught breaking the rules can face a fine of up to £5,000, a six-month jail sentence or both.

Police dealing with incidents on Bonfire Night in Dundee last year.

How do you report fireworks misuse?

Police can be contacted on 101 to report concerns around the illegal use or sale of fireworks.

Crimestoppers also runs a campaign, supported by the Scottish Government’s Building Safer Communities, encouraging people to anonymously report people for firework misuse or deliberate fire-setting.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also has advice on staying safe on Bonfire Night.

In an emergency call 999.

