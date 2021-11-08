Aldi urges locals to fight for new Macduff store as plans are lodged with council

Aldi is appealing for a demonstration of people power to help get a new multi-million-pound store in Macduff up and running.

Planning documents have now officially been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council for approval.

The chain, which operates 900 stores across the UK, wants to spend £3.27 million on building the shop on Duff Street.

Bosses say it will create 35 local jobs in the shop, along with more during the construction phase.

They say locals have already offered the idea “an unprecedented level of support”.

Near 100% positive feedback on Macduff Aldi plans

Philip Johnston, Aldi’s property director for Scotland, revealed that hundreds of people got in touch during a public consultation.

He said: “I am delighted to have submitted the application for Macduff, and even more so given the unprecedented level of support we have received for the proposals.

“I am thrilled that 708 individuals were in favour of bringing an Aldi to Duff Street.

“That represents 98.3% support from all feedback we received during our pre-application consultation’’.

Philip added that the store would help to prevent people from venturing away from the area to do their shopping.

He said: “This was a key issue raised during the consultation, with more than 50% of respondents stating that they did their food shopping outwith the local area.’’

How to do your bit

Mr Johnston is now urging all those keen to see the new store built to let Aberdeenshire Council know how they feel.

More information is available on the consultation website.

Construction could start as early as January 2023 with the store opening that October.

Problems around a lack of shopping choices in the area were recently highlighted during a row over a new Morrisons in neighbouring Banff.

According to The Grocer magazine, a basket of 33 everyday items at Aldi is on average 14% cheaper than the “big four” supermarkets.