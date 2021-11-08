Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aldi urges locals to fight for new Macduff store as plans are lodged with council

By Ben Hendry
November 8, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 11:49 am
Artist impression of Aldi in Macduff.

Aldi is appealing for a demonstration of people power to help get a new multi-million-pound store in Macduff up and running.

Planning documents have now officially been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council for approval.

The chain, which operates 900 stores across the UK, wants to spend £3.27 million on building the shop on Duff Street.

Bosses say it will create 35 local jobs in the shop, along with more during the construction phase.

They say locals have already offered the idea “an unprecedented level of support”.

Near 100% positive feedback on Macduff Aldi plans

Philip Johnston, Aldi’s property director for Scotland, revealed that hundreds of people got in touch during a public consultation.

He said: “I am delighted to have submitted the application for Macduff, and even more so given the unprecedented level of support we have received for the proposals.

“I am thrilled that 708 individuals were in favour of bringing an Aldi to Duff Street.

“That represents 98.3% support from all feedback we received during our pre-application consultation’’.

How the store would look on Duff Street.

Philip added that the store would help to prevent people from venturing away from the area to do their shopping.

He said: “This was a key issue raised during the consultation, with more than 50% of respondents stating that they did their food shopping outwith the local area.’’

How to do your bit

Mr Johnston is now urging all those keen to see the new store built to let Aberdeenshire Council know how they feel.

More information is available on the consultation website.

Construction could start as early as January 2023 with the store opening that October.

Problems around a lack of shopping choices in the area were recently highlighted during a row over a new Morrisons in neighbouring Banff.

According to The Grocer magazine, a basket of 33 everyday items at Aldi is on average 14% cheaper than the “big four” supermarkets.

