Big hearted Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland to make donation to Cash For Kids after title fight

Big hearted Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland will donate his cut of bar takings from a post title fight party to Cash For Kids.

The undefeated 23-year-old is set to face Italian Michele Esposito for the vacant World Boxing Council International Silver welterweight title at the Beach Ballroom on Friday.

Sutherland will be backed by a packed home crowd and aims to thank his supporters with a party at OGV Taproom on Aberdeen’s Bridge Place on Friday after the title showdown.

He said: “I have an after fight party set up at the OGV Taproom and a percentage of the bar that night will go towards Cash For Kids.

“It was offered to me if I wanted to take a percentage of the bar.

“I’m not doing it for the financial side and thought it would be much better giving it to Cash For Kids.

“I’m already getting financially looked after for the fight and the ticket sales.

“I don’t need to be greedy.

“To give a donation to Cash For Kids ahead of Christmas means a lot for me as it is a local charity that does great things.”

Cash For Kids improves the lives of disadvantaged children and young people who are affected by poverty, illness, neglect or have additional needs.

A thank you to fans for their backing

A former multiple weight world kick-boxing champion Sutherland switched sports in 2018 and boasts a flawless professional boxing record of 11 wins from 11 fights.

The popular boxer will top the bill on Friday with the event broadcast live on Fightzone.

Sutherland is bidding to add to a World Boxing Organisation Youth welterweight title he secured in Hamilton in July this year with a stoppage defeat of Mexican Jose Antonio Delgado Velazquez.

Friday’s title fight will be Sutherland’s first appearance in his home city for two years.

Sutherland last fought in the Granite City when defeating Edvinas Puplauskas on points at the Treetops Hotel on November 16, 2019.

He aims to thank his fans for their continued support with the party, which will hopefully be a title winning celebration, with Cash For Kids also benefitting.

Sutherland said: “After a fight you don’t get to spend much time with your supporters as they are normally going out, back to a hotel or have to travel back home.

“As this fight is in Aberdeen if I get a big group of people from the show to go back to the OGV Taproom it is a win – win for everyone.

“I will be able to sit down and have some time with my supporters to thank them for their backing and Cash For Kids will also benefit.”