Man, 24, taken to hospital following A97 crash near Huntly

A 24-year-old man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a crash on the A97 Gartly to Huntly road.

Emergency services were called to a one-vehicle crash along the stretch at around 7.40am.

Posts on social media suggest that a helicopter assisted in airlifting the man to ARI.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called around 7.40am to a report of a one vehicle crash on the A97 near to Huntly.

“A 24-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and inquiries are ongoing.”

It has been confirmed that emergency services are no longer in attendance at the scene.