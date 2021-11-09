Man, 24, taken to hospital following A97 crash near Huntly By Daniel Boal November 9, 2021, 12:35 pm Updated: November 9, 2021, 12:36 pm A 24-year-old man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a crash on the A97 Gartly to Huntly road. Emergency services were called to a one-vehicle crash along the stretch at around 7.40am. Posts on social media suggest that a helicopter assisted in airlifting the man to ARI. A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called around 7.40am to a report of a one vehicle crash on the A97 near to Huntly. “A 24-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and inquiries are ongoing.” It has been confirmed that emergency services are no longer in attendance at the scene. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up