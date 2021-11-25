Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Satin: How to shine your way through party season

By Jacqueline Wake Young
November 25, 2021, 5:00 pm
Pink dress, £46, River Island.

Satin isn’t just for bridesmaids, it’s for Christmas too.

This most lustrous of fabrics can elevate any colour or style of clothing into something sensational and that’s why its natural habitat is special occasions and parties.

Satin is everywhere at the moment, on otherwise plain button-up dresses and simple blouses and in colours ranging from muted earthy tones to funky pinks and greens.

A look at the label inside the item of clothing, however, may be cause for confusion – because satin is not a raw material, it is in fact a weave.

During its production, the warp and weft yarns intersect in such a way as to create a smooth, shiny surface on one side of the fabric and a dull, matt finish on the other.

It can be made from fibres such as rayon, nylon or polyester, although purists would insist that only silk is an authentic raw material for producing satin.

Even satin created from silk has a matt reverse side.

Despite their differing component fibres, the aesthetic of all satins is one of elegance and opulence, draping beautifully and skimming the figure for a flattering, almost ethereal effect.

The word satin comes from the Arabic word Zaitun, the name of the Chinese port now known as Quanzhou, where satin was said to have originated in the first century.

Until about the 1800s it was more commonly used for upholstery, but by the 19th Century it had made the move to lingerie and eventually to the high-maintenance-but-worth-it pieces we see before us today.

Our top satin picks:

Blue fringed dress, £90, River Island.
Star by Julien Macdonald green satin crepe button jumpsuit, £59, Freemans.
Anya paisley bias satin skirt, £49, Monsoon.
Star by Julien Macdonald orange satin crepe relaxed jacket with belt, was £59 now £40, Freemans.
Isla satin maxi dress in magenta, £122, Cocoove.
Floral print satin bomber jacket, £49, Kaleidoscope.
High-neck satin blouse in pink, £30, River Island.
Cameia animal print satin blouse in pink, £65, Monsoon.
Lace hem midi skirt in gold, £32, Very.

 

