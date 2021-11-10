Funeral to be held for Turriff lorry driver killed in M90 crash

An error occurred. Please try again.

The family of a north-east driver killed in a horrific crash have announced his funeral details.

Kenneth Cheyne died on November 4 when his lorry crashed off the flyover on the M90 Perth to Glassgow road, near Broxden.

A major emergency response was launched after the lorry landed on a slip road under the bridge, but the 55-year-old could not be saved.

Mr Cheyne, from Turriff, has been described as a “devoted and very proud dad”, who was married to loving wife Sheena.

His funeral will be held at the town’s St Andrew’s Parish Church at 11am on November 16, thereafter to Turriff Cemetery.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made at the church door for Friends of Turriff Hospital.