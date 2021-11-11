‘This smacks of sour grapes’: Labour councillor Ross Grant accused of ‘prejudicial interest’ over Aberdeen Inspired job

An Aberdeen councillor is being accused of failing to declare an interest while backing more than a dozen city centre licensing applications.

Aberdeen Labour’s Ross Grant is being accused of having a conflict between his role on the licensing board and his employment with Aberdeen Inspired – though he has branded the row “sour grapes” and “vindictive”.

The business improvement organisation was set up to bolster city centre trade, and work “for the benefit of levy payers”.

And so, SNP councillors now claim Mr Grant’s voting on 15 licensing applications – all from Bid contributors – needs to be investigated.

His accusers also point out that five related to premises in two Aberdeen shopping centres, the Bon Accord and Union Square.

The malls are run by Craig Stevenson and Ryan Manson respectively – both of whom serve as vice-chairman of the Aberdeen Inspired board.

It is understood the matter has been reported to the ethical standards commissioner.

But Mr Grant has called the row “sour grapes” and “vindictive straw-clutching” by the SNP, and highlighted that in 10 years on the licensing board, there have never been complaints about his conduct.

Political tit for tat? Ross Grant allegations come days after criticism of SNP chief

Readers might well question the timing of the revelation – just a week after Mr Grant, a Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor, urged SNP group leader Alex Nicoll to recuse himself of future votes regarding Aberdeen Football Club.

Mr Nicoll received hospitality at Pittodrie for the Hibernian match last month, invited along with his wife, MSP and fellow councillor, Audrey Nicoll.

The SNP’s Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP was invited along with several other parliamentarians, and took her husband as her plus one.

Bringing forward the retaliatory accusations, Mr Nicoll told us: “Given Councillor Grant’s comments last week, it seems astounding that he has sat on this many items at licensing board and not declared an interest once.

“Someone who is paid to work in the interest of Bid levy payers cannot be seen to be impartial when determining applications that relate to Bid levy payers.

“There’s an additional level of interests here when it comes to Union Square and the Bon Accord Centre as the managers of both are vice-chairmen of the organisation which employs Councillor Grant.

“I’m sure many members of the public would see that as a prejudicial interest and that Councillor Grant didn’t even see fit to declare an interest at all undermines the public’s faith in our licensing board.

“I am sure this is something the standards commissioner will take a great interest in.”

The accusations against Mr Grant also emerged only days before crunch votes on the future of Aberdeen – including on a replacement football stadium as part of huge investment at the beach; the very issue the Labour man accused Mr Nicoll of being skewed on.

Other city-defining regeneration work, such as plans for a £75m Aberdeen market and the pedestrianisation of part of Union Street, are also to be heard at tomorrow’s city growth meeting.

Ross Grant: ‘This smacks of sour grapes’

Responding to the accusations, Mr Grant said: “It would appear that Councillor Nicoll has revealed much more about himself than about me and has shown himself to be vindictive simply because a legitimate concern about him was highlighted.

“As Councillor Nicoll is well aware, and the record shows (having declared an interest at committee just this week), I act with integrity and declare interests on matters pertaining to Aberdeen Inspired and I take advice from legal officers accordingly.

“I find it odd that Councillor Nicoll has not questioned my participation in votes before last week’s article, given he is citing decisions dating back to November 2020 as an example of my voting record. This smacks of sour grapes from the SNP Group leader.

“In relation to my record on the licensing board, members of the public fully understand that I am employed by Aberdeen Inspired.

“Not one single matter referred to related specifically to Aberdeen Inspired and the councillors’ code of conduct is specific in saying that you do not need to declare any interest which is so remote or insignificant that it could not reasonably be taken to fall within the objective test.

“In almost 10 years as a board member, there has been no concerns raised in respect of my conduct. The SNP group leader, having been caught out last week, is clutching at straws.”