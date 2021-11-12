Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers back pedestrianisation in our poll on Aberdeen’s future

By Jamie Hall
November 12, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 12, 2021, 4:51 pm
Our readers have had their say on plans for Aberdeen's future.

Readers have had their say in our poll on the ambitious plans for Aberdeen’s future as councillors prepare to debate the proposals.

Hundreds of you gave us your views on key parts of the £150 million masterplan for the city centre and beach area.

Those included the pedestrianisation of Union Street, a state-of-the-art market and the regeneration of George Street.

It may also mean a new stadium for Aberdeen FC as part of a wider beachfront redevelopment, with the plans expected to take a major step forward at this afternoon’s city growth and resources committee meeting.

We wanted to give our readers the chance to have their say and we took steps to discourage repeat voting.

Nearly 700 of you took part in our vote – and the results were overwhelmingly supportive of the local authority’s plan for Aberdeen’s future.

Do you think Union Street should be pedestrianised?

The council and LDA Design have produced a concept image of the pedestrianised stretch of Union Street, outside the proposed new market.
A concept image of the pedestrianised stretch of Union Street.

One of the more controversial parts of the plan, business leaders and transport bosses have already clashed this week over the proposal to permanently remove vehicles from the central section of Union Street.

However, nearly two-thirds of our readers were in favour of keeping it open to cyclists and pedestrians only.

Are you in favour of a new stadium at the beach?

How a stadium could look at the beachfront.

Aberdeen FC already has planning permission for a new stadium at Kingsford – but earlier this year we revealed the club was in high-level talks with the council over remaining close to its historic Pittodrie home.

Chairman Dave Cormack said a new stadium could be the “focal point” of the regeneration of the beach area.

Two-thirds of you agreed, backing the plans for a modern arena which would include community sport facilities and a link to a refurbished Beach Ballroom.

Do you like the designs for the market at BHS?

View of the planned Aberdeen market from The Green.
A view of the planned new market from the Green.

Last month the city council lodged a planning application for a new market to replace the ageing existing building.

Deals have already been completed to purchase the market building itself and the former BHS site, and it is regarded as a key feature of Aberdeen’s future.

The project has already been handed a £20 million boost through funding from Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s latest budget.

Council chiefs revealed pictures of their proposals – and more than three-quarters of our readers said they were fans.

Does George Street need a masterplan?

George Street has been hit hard by the closure of John Lewis.

George Street was originally left out of the area covered by the city centre masterplan, but after the closure of John Lewis earlier this year there was a change of heart.

It had seemed like a consultation on the area’s future would be delayed until a decision was made on the fate of the former department store building had been decided.

However, now it appears the council will press ahead regardless.

We asked whether the area needs a masterplan – and the vast majority said yes.

Do you think Union Terrace Gardens will increase footfall in the city centre?

Work on Union Terrace Gardens is continuing.

Union Terrace Gardens has been closed for the last 18 months to allow a £28 million redevelopment to take place.

However, last week we revealed fresh pictures showing how progress is going.

Council leaders hope the finished project will encourage people to visit the city centre – but in the closest vote in our poll, opinion was split.

