Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pets portraits: Puppy special!

By David Bradley
November 13, 2021, 6:00 am
Renn, from Lasswade, Midlothian, clearly has a hunger for life! The 12-week-old sampled the wild chives at Battlehill, Huntly, with Rosie, Blair and Amelia Skirving.

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is Renn sampling the wild chives at Battlehill, Huntly, with Rosie, Blair and Amelia Skirving.

Check out our gallery below

Finn, the Border Collie puppy, is trying to look casual, but we bet his whole focus is on that fluffy tuggy toy and whether Lisa Finnie from Kingswells is going to pick it up for a play…
Poppy the Bichon Frise is nothing if not ambitious. Her toy may be bigger than her, but the 10-week-old, who lives in Fraserburgh with Christine and Elaine Duncan, shows it who’s boss!
Butter wouldn’t melt, but with that soulful face, 12-week-old dachshund Benny must melt hearts in Echt, where he lives with Neil Matheson.
Who says dogs can’t smile?! Koda, the fourmonth-old Samoyed puppy, beams for the<br />camera in Peterhead, where he lives with Kevin, Kat and Niamh Melvin.
What’s autumn for if it’s not playing in the leaves? Angus from Cove Bay, Aberdeen, does the sensible thing and gets in among the foliage while out with Carole Kelman.
Are these the biggest, most beautiful eyes ever to feature on Pet Portraits? The perfect peepers belong to Sharon Lackie’s nine-week-old pup Orla from Ellon.
Nell seems lost in thought at home near Turriff. We think the three-month-old is busy planning the next exciting game she’s going to play with Jillian Eunson and the family.
It seems Kerry Willox from Bridge of Don has a tiny fashionista on her hands… In his natty bow tie,<br />sharp dresser Bailey is already a style icon at just nine weeks old!
If there is a creature more huggable than 10-week-old Poochon Harvey, we’ve yet to<br />meet it! We’re very jealous of the snuggles Scott Mitchell must be enjoying in Elgin.
Epitomising the good boy look is dapper Winston, the 17-week-old red fox Labrador, who looks every inch the perfect pup as he visits his grandparents in Alford with Martin and Joni Atabak

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]