Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead Prison Museum offers gym hall to community groups for hire

By Craig Munro
November 12, 2021, 5:33 pm Updated: November 12, 2021, 6:13 pm
Peterhead Prison gym hall.

Community groups in Peterhead have been offered the opportunity to keep fit in the same gym hall used by many of the most notorious criminals in north-east history.

Peterhead Prison Museum has offered the use of the historic facility to sports teams and other local organisations from next spring.

As well as the main gym hall, the changing rooms and toilets will be available to those hiring for evenings.

A post on the museum’s Facebook page said: “Anything from 5-a-side, basketball, netball, aerobics to health and wellbeing groups considered.”

The hall will be upgraded over the next few months, with the museum planning to reopen it in April 2022.

As we look to upgrade and re-open the former Gym Hall in April 2022 we wondered if any fitness community groups might be…

Posted by Peterhead Prison Museum on Friday, 12 November 2021

The post prompted almost two dozen comments, with people inquiring on behalf of football, netball and basketball teams.

Responding to the large amount of interest, the prison museum account commented: “We are amazed by the response, and very grateful to all.

“Meantime we are looking at such things as cost and final detail, so will update anyone interested in early January 2022.

“In the meantime, please feel free as others have done to get in touch and note interest in the hall potential.”

Museum operations manager Alex Geddes has previously said he hopes the gym hall will be included on future tours around the former prison.

It reopened in May after more than a year closed for the coronavirus lockdown, and has since welcomed visitors back inside the main blocks, kitchen area and cells.

