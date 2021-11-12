Blind Aberdeen veteran regains independence thanks to ‘blessing’ guide dog Tessy

A blind Aberdeen veteran described his guide dog as a “blessing” for getting him out in the open air instead of being confined to his home during lockdown.

Harvey Grainger, from Peterculter, was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration in 2005.

Although the veteran, and former Press and Journal photographer, coped well at first, his vision began to deteriorate.

The 85-year-old made the decision to get his first guide dog during lockdown. The Guide Dogs charity visited him from Forfar every day for five weeks and would hold Zoom training sessions with him.

He described the charity as “helpful and kind” for going out of their way to help him despite the difficult circumstances.

Mr Grainger was matched with Tessy in January 2020 and believes she has made an “amazing” difference to his life.

He said: “Tessy is very bright and the things she’s trained to do she does brilliantly.”

Veteran has always been interested in technology

The veteran, who is also supported by Sight Scotland Veterans, has noticed vast improvements in how disability is seen in society and also how advanced technology has become.

Mr Grainger has always had a keen interest in technology and communication. As a child, he was fascinated with the radio and lived next door to a blind gentleman.

His neighbour shared his love of the radio and encouraged Mr Grainger to learn Morse code. He used his skills to intercept enemy communications while serving his country.

He said: “When I went into national service, they asked what my hobbies were and I joined the Royal Signals, as they were doing radio interceptions, which involved intercepting potential enemies.

“I did that for two years in Germany, from 1954 to 1956, all thanks to a blind chap next door.”

Mr Grainger was based on the border, eight miles from the Russian headquarters, intercepting their communications which were all coded.

“Morse is like handwriting,” he added. “Everyone has their own distinguishing features. We could recognise an operator by their Morse.”

He returns to the area every two years for a reunion with his fellow veterans, however, the Covid pandemic has stopped him from being able to go recently.

He says that he and Tessy have used the time in lockdown well and he has managed to improve his Morse code even further.

The veteran said: “We have been shielding, but my guide dog has been a blessing. Tessy gets me out in the open air, out into the forests and doing gardening.

“My guide dog really has got me going and I’d definitely have been more confined otherwise.”

Returned to work after the war

After returning from Germany at the end of his national service, Mr Grainger continued to work at the Press and Journal, moving to its Inverness office.

It was here that he met his wife, Moira, a former social worker, while photographing an event and the couple went on to have four children.

After being “headhunted”, he went on to work for other media companies, such as STV, the Scotsman and the Highland News Group, where he became editor.

He also was the minister of Kingswells Parish Church in Aberdeen.