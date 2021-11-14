Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sandwiches sold at COP26 transported 150 miles from Aberdeen to Glasgow

By Joe Cawthorn
November 14, 2021, 11:31 am Updated: November 14, 2021, 12:46 pm
Participants rest in the Climate Action Hub during the sixth day of the Cop26 UN Climate Change Conference.

Thousands of sandwiches eaten by delegates from around the globe at COP26 in Glasgow were transported nearly 150 miles from Aberdeen.

Scotland on Sunday reports that the lunch items were driven almost three hours by hybrid vehicle.

However, experts have said that the vehicles could only manage a maximum of 40 miles of the trip by zero-emission electric power but the rest of the trip was made up using petrol or diesel.

The sandwiches were labelled as coming from Sandwich Larder in Aberdeen.

Catering firm Levy UK & I, which runs SEC Food, says that any carbon emissions would be offset for the trips made to feed hungry world leaders from temporary cafes at the conference.

WATCH: Electric dream or nightmare? Our documentary on driving electric from John O’ Groats to Glasgow

Its spokesperson said: “We looked at a number of Scottish sandwich suppliers who could supply the high volume that was required, as well as using good quality Scottish ingredients.

“We can confirm the company is based in Aberdeen.

“Our logistics partner uses a hybrid vehicle to deliver them.

“Additionally, as part of the commitment to being a carbon-neutral event all food source and deliveries will be taken into the final total and offsetting calculations.”

A COP26 spokesperson said: “Sustainability is at the core of COP26.

“COP26 will be a carbon-neutral event and we will be the first Cop to achieve validation under the internationally recognised standard, PAS2060.”

