Sandwiches sold at COP26 transported 150 miles from Aberdeen to Glasgow

Thousands of sandwiches eaten by delegates from around the globe at COP26 in Glasgow were transported nearly 150 miles from Aberdeen.

Scotland on Sunday reports that the lunch items were driven almost three hours by hybrid vehicle.

However, experts have said that the vehicles could only manage a maximum of 40 miles of the trip by zero-emission electric power but the rest of the trip was made up using petrol or diesel.

The sandwiches were labelled as coming from Sandwich Larder in Aberdeen.

Catering firm Levy UK & I, which runs SEC Food, says that any carbon emissions would be offset for the trips made to feed hungry world leaders from temporary cafes at the conference.

Its spokesperson said: “We looked at a number of Scottish sandwich suppliers who could supply the high volume that was required, as well as using good quality Scottish ingredients.

“We can confirm the company is based in Aberdeen.

“Our logistics partner uses a hybrid vehicle to deliver them.

“Additionally, as part of the commitment to being a carbon-neutral event all food source and deliveries will be taken into the final total and offsetting calculations.”

A COP26 spokesperson said: “Sustainability is at the core of COP26.

“COP26 will be a carbon-neutral event and we will be the first Cop to achieve validation under the internationally recognised standard, PAS2060.”