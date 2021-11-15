Gordon Highlanders’ origins and traditions unveiled in new gallery space in Aberdeen museum

An exhibition exploring the origins and traditions of the Gordon Highlanders has been unveiled as officials cut the red ribbon on a new space in Aberdeen.

Following an ambitious refurbishment, the Hamilton Room in the Gordon Highlanders Museum opened to the public today.

The ceremony was led by local entrepreneur and long-time supporter Jim Milne, who launched the new gallery space with the exhibition Bens, Glens and Heroes.

Funded by Museums Galleries Scotland, the venue will play a key role in the museum’s ambition to maintain its “excellent” visitor experience and tell the stories of the Highland regiments.

Chairman of the Gordon Highlander Museum, Charlie Sloan, said this will pave the way for them to bring significant artefacts previously unseen in Aberdeen.

He said: “Our new gallery will play an important role in helping the museum maintain its status as Aberdeen’s premier five-star visitor attraction.

“It enables us to show delicate and fragile items that might not otherwise be on display and by using artefacts, images and sound, we can conjure up the essence of what it meant to be a Highland soldier.”

Opportunity to showcase unseen artefacts of great national significance

The venue will host a series of exhibitions over the next five years, which will examine the culture and history of the Highlands through key events, iconic imagery and the display of exquisite artefacts.

The Bens, Glens and Heroes exhibition was specifically chosen for the opening day of the refurbished gallery space as it displays a collection of national significance.

Among a number of showcased cultural artefacts are one of the oldest Gordon Highlander kilts in existence and a set of bagpipes owned by the last surviving piper to have played in battle during World War I.

For the first time, a 200-year old regimental sash worn during the Retreat to Corunna and used during the funeral of General Sir John Moore in 1809 has also been revealed to the public.

John McLeish, chief-executive of the Gordon Highlanders Museum, commended the exhibition and said: “Today marks a very important milestone for the Gordon Highlanders Museum and, more specifically, sees us realise another ambition that we set ourselves as part of our post-pandemic recovery plan.

“Our rejuvenated exhibition gallery has the ‘wow’ factor and will play host to a series of culturally significant exhibitions in the next few years.

“Bonnie Prince Charlie, George IV and Queen Victoria will all feature as we explore the notion of ‘Highlandism’ and how some of the key elements of Highland identity such as Piping, the Gaelic language, Tartan and Highland Dress came to be viewed as being representative of Scotland as a whole.

“We feel sure that our visitors will be excited by the stories we are about to tell and how better to start the journey than by showcasing our very own Highland regiment.”