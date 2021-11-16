Biker ‘panicked’ and led police on chase through Aberdeen city centre

A yob who led police on a high-speed chase through Aberdeen city centre has been banned from the road.

Kevin Thorley-Smith hadn’t actually done anything wrong when he spotted police at a pedestrian crossing on North Anderson Drive on July 19, last year.

But he panicked regardless, jumped the red light on his motorbike and prompted a terrifying and dangerous police chase through the city.

He then dumped his orange 125 cc bike and fled on foot before scuffling with police officers and threatening to infect them with Covid-19.

Outran police and fled on foot

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the 19-year-old was stopped at red light on a pedestrian crossing on North Anderson Drive at around 1.30pm.

However, when he spied police officers in an unmarked car travelling towards him he then jumped the red light and sped off, riding the wrong way around roundabouts, speeding through residential streets and cutting over pavements.

Fiscal depute Brian Young told the court: “He was seen to be watching the police vehicle approaching and suddenly travelled through the red traffic signal and turned into Rosehill Drive, accelerating at speed.

“The police officers pursued him onto Rosehill Drive where they saw him travelling at speeds of around 40mph. He overtook vehicles in a dangerous manner and failed to stop, despite being pursued by the police.”

Rode bike through parkland

He said Thorley-Smith then turned into Cairncry Road, where one driver had to slam on the brakes as he rode the wrong way around the roundabout there, then headed over the pavements and into parkland.

He was then spotted again on Ashgrove Road, but sped away from officers who had to abandon their pursuit.

Officers then found him further down Ashgrove Road where he failed to stop despite their blue flashing lights, abandoned his bike and fled on foot.

When officers caught up with him he began coughing on them and stating he had Covid-19. He later confirmed he had been lying about that when he was booked into custody at Kittybrewster Police Station.

‘Panicked’ when he saw police

Thorley-Smith’s defence agent George Mathers said the father-of-two “panicked” when he saw the police and that he was “thankful” nobody was injured in the police chase.

The unemployed dad admitted driving dangerously and failing to stop for police as well as a further two charges involving assaulting police officers.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan said he would take the man’s “limited record and relative youth” into consideration.

Thorley-Smith, of Seaton Place East, Aberdeen, was banned from the road for 14 months and must sit an extended test to regain his license.

He was also handed a community payback order comprising 18 months of supervision and 160 hours of unpaid work.

