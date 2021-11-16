Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

How I helped a lost ‘Morecambe and Wise’ find their way to Aberdeen show

By Ben Hendry
November 16, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 16, 2021, 5:38 pm
Ben Hendry with Jonty Stephens (Eric Morcambe) and Ian Ashpital (Ernie Wise) on Union Street.

P&J reporter Ben Hendry on his unlikely encounter with “Morecambe and Wise” as the double act struggled to find their theatre…

I’d just been mooching about on Spa Street for a story when I turned and spotted two gents staring at an iPhone screen in befuddlement.

We exchanged a look and the men, who I gathered were visitors to Aberdeen, explained their predicament.

The duo were needing to get to the Tivoli Theatre but were stuck a fair while away, at the back of His Majesty’s and pondering the best way to get there.

As I was heading towards Union Street anyway, I offered to show them the way.

From their northern English accents, I hazarded that they must be pretty big fans of whatever was on to make such a trip.

So I put forward my deduction, “are you going to see a show?”

An awkward pause.

They then said something like “we are the show”.

The pair as they will look on stage at the Tivoli Theatre.

As soon as they mentioned Morecambe and Wise, it all became clear.

Suddenly the tall, bald man (who I now know is called Jonty Stephens) transformed before my eyes into Eric Morcambe.

His pal Ian Ashpitel, especially when flashing a grin, similarly morphed into Ernie Wise.

Things have taken an exciting turn here, I thought to myself.

Thankfully, I had recently read a preview of their show tonight written by colleague Danica Ollerova.

That meant I was able to chat to them about it, and they proudly told me they have been taking to the stage together as the British comedy greats for seven years.

the tivoli
The Tivoli Theatre will host the ‘Morecambe and Wise’ Aberdeen show.

Lookalike didn’t fear traffic ahead of ‘Morecambe and Wise’ Aberdeen show

They had just arrived from a show in Edinburgh the night before, where they are returning after tonight’s performance… Before heading to Liverpool!

What’s more, they are especially relishing being back out on the road following much forced confinement over the past 18 months.

I asked: “Do you need to rehearse before the show?”

“Not when you’ve been doing it this long, we know all the words”, Ernie told me.

Morcambe then  crossed the road before the red lights went at Rosemount Viaduct.

But I suppose when you’re walking around looking like a long-deceased national treasure you don’t expect to get run over.

I hope they made it there…

By the time we left Union Terrace, I was confident they would be able to make it to the Tivoli themselves.

A quick selfie later, and they were away to entertain the masses.

Funnily enough, it’s not the first time I’ve had to shepherd some lost performers to their venue.

About 10 years ago I found 1970s rockers Smokie looking confused on Bridge Street in Wick, and heading away from the nightclub they were meant to be playing.

I suppose it was handy practice, and it’s a skill I hope I get to deploy again some day.

Tickets are available here.

