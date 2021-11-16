How I helped a lost ‘Morecambe and Wise’ find their way to Aberdeen show

P&J reporter Ben Hendry on his unlikely encounter with “Morecambe and Wise” as the double act struggled to find their theatre…

I’d just been mooching about on Spa Street for a story when I turned and spotted two gents staring at an iPhone screen in befuddlement.

We exchanged a look and the men, who I gathered were visitors to Aberdeen, explained their predicament.

The duo were needing to get to the Tivoli Theatre but were stuck a fair while away, at the back of His Majesty’s and pondering the best way to get there.

As I was heading towards Union Street anyway, I offered to show them the way.

From their northern English accents, I hazarded that they must be pretty big fans of whatever was on to make such a trip.

So I put forward my deduction, “are you going to see a show?”

An awkward pause.

They then said something like “we are the show”.

As soon as they mentioned Morecambe and Wise, it all became clear.

Suddenly the tall, bald man (who I now know is called Jonty Stephens) transformed before my eyes into Eric Morcambe.

His pal Ian Ashpitel, especially when flashing a grin, similarly morphed into Ernie Wise.

Things have taken an exciting turn here, I thought to myself.

Thankfully, I had recently read a preview of their show tonight written by colleague Danica Ollerova.

That meant I was able to chat to them about it, and they proudly told me they have been taking to the stage together as the British comedy greats for seven years.

Lookalike didn’t fear traffic ahead of ‘Morecambe and Wise’ Aberdeen show

They had just arrived from a show in Edinburgh the night before, where they are returning after tonight’s performance… Before heading to Liverpool!

What’s more, they are especially relishing being back out on the road following much forced confinement over the past 18 months.

I asked: “Do you need to rehearse before the show?”

“Not when you’ve been doing it this long, we know all the words”, Ernie told me.

Morcambe then crossed the road before the red lights went at Rosemount Viaduct.

But I suppose when you’re walking around looking like a long-deceased national treasure you don’t expect to get run over.

I hope they made it there…

By the time we left Union Terrace, I was confident they would be able to make it to the Tivoli themselves.

A quick selfie later, and they were away to entertain the masses.

Just bumped into a slightly lost Morcambe and Wise in Aberdeen and helped guide them to The Tivoli for their show tonight! They were walking along all the right streets, but not necessarily in the right order. @TivoliAberdeen @eric_ern Tickets here – https://t.co/L1UyP3Nh3H pic.twitter.com/YdQVQMKscV — Ben Hendry (@BenHendry1) November 16, 2021

Funnily enough, it’s not the first time I’ve had to shepherd some lost performers to their venue.

About 10 years ago I found 1970s rockers Smokie looking confused on Bridge Street in Wick, and heading away from the nightclub they were meant to be playing.

I suppose it was handy practice, and it’s a skill I hope I get to deploy again some day.

Tickets are available here.