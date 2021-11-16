Union Street bus-free pedestrianisation ‘sends the wrong message to the public’

As plans are drawn up for a traffic-free Union Street, bosses at Aberdeen’s two biggest bus firms have revealed “great concern” at how the loss of the busy stretch will impact public transport use.

David Phillips, First Bus operations director, said executives were “bitterly disappointed” in the decision taken by councillors to permanently block their vehicles from the Market Street to Bridge Street section of the Granite Mile.

The 350-yard strip of road contains the seven most-used stops in all of Aberdeen – though they have now been out of action since last summer.

Union Street Central, as it is to be known, was first closed off as part of the council’s £1.76 million physical distancing project.

But on Friday, despite fierce debate and a walk-out by one of the administration leaders over the matter, councillors voted to make the change permanent.

First Bus ‘greatly concerned’ Union Street pedestrianisation could effect public transport use

First Bus, in the days running up to the meeting, had warned long-term closure would be a “hammer blow” to city centre traders as 57% of its passengers said they would likely avoid Union Street altogether and travel elsewhere if it went through.

Now operations director, David Phillips, has told us: “We’re bitterly disappointed at the decision taken on Friday, more so after we’d taken the time to consult with our customers and access panels about the ways in which the plans affect the role of bus use in the city centre.

“We feel that we delivered a sound argument for the restoration of bus services to Union Street.

“The decision taken on Friday sends the wrong message to the public and we remain greatly concerned about what impact the plans for Union Street will have on the future of bus service usage in the city.”

Concerns pedestrianisation will drive people with disabilities away from Union Street

Friday’s meeting had first heard a representation on behalf of Aberdeen’s Disability Equity Partnership, and were told the move could “effectively engineer” those with disabilities out of the city centre.

But pedestrianisation is directly tied to a £20m grant from the UK Government, being put towards the proposed new market at the former British Homes Store site.

Market Street, Bridge Street and Guild Street are to be changed to bus, taxi and bike priority roads in an attempt to offset the disruption.

Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate are also in line to be made car-free between Harriet Street and Flourmill Lane.

“We have always remained fully supportive of any plans to make Aberdeen city centre a more attractive place to live, work and visit,” a spokeswoman for Stagecoach Bluebird reflected.

“But bus priority and easy access for people to visit the city centre is critical to delivering a net zero future.

“We are continuing to work closely with Aberdeen City Council to ensure long term bus access and stopping facilities in the city centre are fit for purpose.”

Councillor Marie Boulton stepped down as the administration’s lead on the city centre masterplan soon after the vote, claiming her position was “untenable” as she had unsuccessfully pressed for a seven-month pause to hear more from vulnerable groups and take the issue beyond the next local government election.

The vote, on the next steps for the £150m refresh of the blueprint first drawn up in 2015, also means the council is entering talks with Aberdeen FC on a joint-venture sports stadium at the beach to replace the ageing Pittodrie.

Council finance convener Ryan Houghton welcomed “constructive comments” from Stagecoach, adding: “Bus priority lanes and increasing access through interventions as part of a redeveloped public realm are key to making the £150m investment in our city a success.

“Council officials will continue to engage with the bus operators as Spaces for People measures are removed across the city.”