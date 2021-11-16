Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Union Street bus-free pedestrianisation ‘sends the wrong message to the public’

By Alastair Gossip
November 16, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 16, 2021, 5:30 pm
Cars and buses will no longer be able to travel the length of Union Street, after pedestrianisation plans were passed. Cars and buses will no longer be able to travel the length of Union Street, after pedestrianisation plans were passed. Photo by Darrell Benns/DCT Media in March 2018.

As plans are drawn up for a traffic-free Union Street, bosses at Aberdeen’s two biggest bus firms have revealed “great concern” at how the loss of the busy stretch will impact public transport use.

David Phillips, First Bus operations director, said executives were “bitterly disappointed” in the decision taken by councillors to permanently block their vehicles from the Market Street to Bridge Street section of the Granite Mile.

The 350-yard strip of road contains the seven most-used stops in all of Aberdeen – though they have now been out of action since last summer.

Union Street Central, as it is to be known, was first closed off as part of the council’s £1.76 million physical distancing project.

But on Friday, despite fierce debate and a walk-out by one of the administration leaders over the matter, councillors voted to make the change permanent.

First Bus ‘greatly concerned’ Union Street pedestrianisation could effect public transport use

First Bus, in the days running up to the meeting, had warned long-term closure would be a “hammer blow” to city centre traders as 57% of its passengers said they would likely avoid Union Street altogether and travel elsewhere if it went through.

Now operations director, David Phillips, has told us: “We’re bitterly disappointed at the decision taken on Friday, more so after we’d taken the time to consult with our customers and access panels about the ways in which the plans affect the role of bus use in the city centre.

David Phillips, First Bus operations director, said they were "bitterly disappointed" with the decision on Union Street pedestrianisation. Photo by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
David Phillips, First Bus operations director, said they were “bitterly disappointed” with the decision on Union Street pedestrianisation. Photo by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.

“We feel that we delivered a sound argument for the restoration of bus services to Union Street.

“The decision taken on Friday sends the wrong message to the public and we remain greatly concerned about what impact the plans for Union Street will have on the future of bus service usage in the city.”

Concerns pedestrianisation will drive people with disabilities away from Union Street

Friday’s meeting had first heard a representation on behalf of Aberdeen’s Disability Equity Partnership, and were told the move could “effectively engineer” those with disabilities out of the city centre.

But pedestrianisation is directly tied to a £20m grant from the UK Government, being put towards the proposed new market at the former British Homes Store site.

Market Street, Bridge Street and Guild Street are to be changed to bus, taxi and bike priority roads in an attempt to offset the disruption.

Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate are also in line to be made car-free between Harriet Street and Flourmill Lane.

Pedestrianisation of Union Street was part of the deal struck with the UK Government to secure £20m towards the new £50m Aberdeen market.
Pedestrianisation of Union Street was part of the deal struck with the UK Government to secure £20m towards the new £50m Aberdeen market, shown here in a council concept image.

“We have always remained fully supportive of any plans to make Aberdeen city centre a more attractive place to live, work and visit,” a spokeswoman for Stagecoach Bluebird reflected.

“But bus priority and easy access for people to visit the city centre is critical to delivering a net zero future.

“We are continuing to work closely with Aberdeen City Council to ensure long term bus access and stopping facilities in the city centre are fit for purpose.”

Councillor Marie Boulton stepped down as the administration’s lead on the city centre masterplan soon after the vote, claiming her position was “untenable” as she had unsuccessfully pressed for a seven-month pause to hear more from vulnerable groups and take the issue beyond the next local government election.

The vote, on the next steps for the £150m refresh of the blueprint first drawn up in 2015, also means the council is entering talks with Aberdeen FC on a joint-venture sports stadium at the beach to replace the ageing Pittodrie.

Council finance convener Ryan Houghton welcomed “constructive comments” from Stagecoach, adding: “Bus priority lanes and increasing access through interventions as part of a redeveloped public realm are key to making the £150m investment in our city a success.

“Council officials will continue to engage with the bus operators as Spaces for People measures are removed across the city.”

Q&A guide as council paves the way for traffic-free Union Street and new Dons stadium at the beach

