Meet the man with the confession booth in his kitchen cupboard…. Amazing discoveries as Robert revamps old Torry church manse

Robert Strachan found Jesus in his attic.

No, he didn’t have a religious epiphany. The 39-year-old discovered an ivory sculpture of the son of God while renovating his home.

Robert owns one of the most unique properties in Aberdeen: the manse attached to the Sacred Heart church.

Known as Torry’s “little piece of the Mediterranean”, the striking venue was built by the area’s Italian community in the early 19th century.

While completing major upgrades, Robert has stumbled upon many remnants of the building’s past…

Anything to confess?

Where some of us may have an old broom or ironing board, he has a confession booth in the dining room storage cupboard.

Against the wall there is the grill where, many years ago, worshippers would sit while the priest absolved them of their sins.

Robert, who moved in three months ago, told us what it’s like to live in the building.

The ambassador for the ADHD Foundation also explained how having the massive project to focus on is helping his mental health after struggling during lockdown.

The Sacred Heart church put the manse up for sale about 10 years ago when it was in a battle for financial survival.

It overcame the cash trouble, and is now a popular spot with the area’s Polish community.

Spotting a project, Robert and his ex-partner snapped it up when it was on the market.

At that point, walls were built separating the church and the manse.

But Robert explained how he’s stumbled upon plenty of its history.

He said: “The priest used to come through into what’s now the dining room, and he would do the confession in what is now a storage cupboard.

“If you look through the grill, there is a chair and a small supper table still with candles on it.

“But before I got it, they walled it all up.”

The building has six rooms upstairs and Robert initially let it out as a flat-share.

When he returned three months ago to have a look, he was “gutted” by what he found and decided to move in and carry out the refurbishment.

He said: “It’s a wonderful building, but there was lots of black mould all over it and the garden was overgrown.”

What other Sacred Heart secrets have been unearthed?

Since beginning the revamp, the confession booth isn’t the only curiosity Robert has discovered.

“Under the attic floor I found a wooden cross, with an ivory Jesus attached,” he said.

“Who knows how long it had been there, I gave it back to the priest.

“I also found these old nails in the attic, which I believe were used in religious ceremonies.

“And behind the walls in the bedroom I have even come across an old bottle of Irn Bru from when it was known as Strachan’s Brew… I think it must be about 100 years old!”

How transforming Sacred Heart Church manse is helping Robert’s mental health

Robert, a muscular health fanatic, was diagnosed with ADHD this spring after struggling with the strain of lockdown.

In recent months he has given up his job as a fitness coach to study for a psychology degree while doing up the manse.

He said: “The work on the house is pretty intense, and it can be very stressful, but I know it’s going to get better.

“I’m just trying to find myself a bit at the moment, I went through a lot during lockdown.

“The ADHD can mean people have a tendency towards depression, it can be mistaken for bipolar disorder.

“So I need a lot of order, and having this huge project to focus on is helping me.”

And how is it living beside a fully-functioning church?

Robert said: “On a Sunday morning I can hear the music coming through the walls, but I don’t mind that.”

And once the refurbishment is complete, he plans to savour the fruits of his labour for a bit.

He said: “I’m going to be here for five years or so, I think, I will be quite happy to sit down and enjoy it.”

Sacred Heart Church recently marked 110th birthday

The B-listed Sacred Heart Church was built in the “French Romanesque style” between 1910 and 1911.

It was designed by Charles Jean Menart, a Belgian architect, and built of red Clinterty granite.

Sacred Heart was opened on November 19 in 1911 when High Mass was

celebrated by Bishop Chisholm.