Haddo crowned top of the flocks in North of Scotland Texel contest

The Haddo flock was crowned top of the flocks in the North of Scotland Texel Club’s annual flock competition.

The contest was judged by Ayrshire breeder Peter Gray who runs the Scrogtonhead flock.

He awarded the champion flock prize to the Knox family’s Haddo flock, based at Mid Haddo, Fyvie.

The flock took the top award after coming first in the large flock section as well as winning the award for the champion pen of ewe lambs.

The reserve champion flock award went to Matthew Seed’s Auchry flock, based at Home Farm, Auchry.

Other prizes awarded in the contest included the accolade for the champion stock ram to Mellor Vale Deja Vu from Stuart Barclay’s Harestone flock based at South Road, Insch.

The reserve champion stock ram prize was awarded jointly to Knock Dexter from Alan Rae, and Campsie Donald from Olivia Donald.

The prize for the best small flock went to the Hunter family’s Hunters flock at West Cairnhill, Culsalmond, while the prize for the best medium-sized flock went to Graham Morrison’s Deveronvale flock at Inchbruich, Cornhill.

Other prizes

Best ewe lambs in a small flock: 1 – W J & M Hunter, Hunters flock, West Cairnhill, Culsalmond; 2 – Jordan Green, Drumburn flock, Drumburn, Keith; 3 – Eddie Mutch, South Kinmundy flock, Burnside, Newmachar.

Best ewe lambs in a medium flock: 1 – Brian Buchan Jnr, Clinterty flock, Wyreena, Clinterty; 2 – Graham Morrison, Deveronvale flock, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill; 3 – Stuart Barclay, Harestone flock, South Road, Insch.

Best ewe lambs in a large flock: 1 – William J Knox, Haddo flock, Mid Haddo, Fyvie; 2 – R & K Davidson, Corsairtly flock, Corsairtly, Keith; 3 – Rodney Blackhall, Sheeoch flock, The Green, Banchory.

Best small flock: 1 – W J & M Hunter, Hunters flock; 2 – Jordan Green, Drumburn flock; 3 joint – Keith Ingram, Aultmore flock, Grange, and Ken Duthie, Caterthun flock, by Brechin.

Best medium flock: 1 – Graham Morrison, Deveronvale flock; 2 – Stuart Barclay, Harestone flock; 3 – Jemma Green, Corskie flock, Corskie Farm, Garmouth.

Best large flock: 1 – William J Knox, Haddo flock; 2 – Matthew Seed, Auchry flock; 3 – R & K Davidson, Corsairtly flock.