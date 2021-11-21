Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Haddo crowned top of the flocks in North of Scotland Texel contest

By Gemma Mackie
November 21, 2021, 6:00 am
Breeders from across the north were given rosettes as part of the North of Scotland Texel Club's annual flock competition.
Breeders from across the north were given rosettes as part of the North of Scotland Texel Club's annual flock competition.

The Haddo flock was crowned top of the flocks in the North of Scotland Texel Club’s annual flock competition.

The contest was judged by Ayrshire breeder Peter Gray who runs the Scrogtonhead flock.

He awarded the champion flock prize to the Knox family’s Haddo flock, based at Mid Haddo, Fyvie.

The flock took the top award after coming first in the large flock section as well as winning the award for the champion pen of ewe lambs.

The reserve champion flock award went to Matthew Seed’s Auchry flock, based at Home Farm, Auchry.

Other prizes awarded in the contest included the accolade for the champion stock ram to Mellor Vale Deja Vu from Stuart Barclay’s Harestone flock based at South Road, Insch.

The reserve champion stock ram prize was awarded jointly to Knock Dexter from Alan Rae, and Campsie Donald from Olivia Donald.

The prize for the best small flock went to the Hunter family’s Hunters flock at West Cairnhill, Culsalmond, while the prize for the best medium-sized flock went to Graham Morrison’s Deveronvale flock at Inchbruich, Cornhill.

Other prizes

Best ewe lambs in a small flock: 1 – W J & M Hunter, Hunters flock, West Cairnhill, Culsalmond; 2 – Jordan Green, Drumburn flock, Drumburn, Keith; 3 – Eddie Mutch, South Kinmundy flock, Burnside, Newmachar.

Best ewe lambs in a medium flock: 1 – Brian Buchan Jnr, Clinterty flock, Wyreena, Clinterty; 2 – Graham Morrison, Deveronvale flock, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill; 3 – Stuart Barclay, Harestone flock, South Road, Insch.

Best ewe lambs in a large flock: 1 – William J Knox, Haddo flock, Mid Haddo, Fyvie; 2 – R & K Davidson, Corsairtly flock, Corsairtly, Keith; 3 – Rodney Blackhall, Sheeoch flock, The Green, Banchory.

Best small flock: 1 – W J & M Hunter, Hunters flock; 2 – Jordan Green, Drumburn flock; 3 joint – Keith Ingram, Aultmore flock, Grange, and Ken Duthie, Caterthun flock, by Brechin.

Best medium flock: 1 – Graham Morrison, Deveronvale flock; 2 – Stuart Barclay, Harestone flock; 3 – Jemma Green, Corskie flock, Corskie Farm, Garmouth.

Best large flock: 1 – William J Knox, Haddo flock; 2 – Matthew Seed, Auchry flock; 3 – R & K Davidson, Corsairtly flock.

Texel rams his way into record books and excels on world stage

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]