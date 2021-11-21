Driver charged with careless driving following two-car A90 crash

A driver has been ticketed following a two-car crash that left another motorist in hospital.

The crash happened on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road, near the Edzell Woods junction, just after 1.30pm today.

One person was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, although their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for more than an hour while emergency services worked.

Now police have confirmed another driver has been charged.

A spokesman said: “We received report of a two-car crash on the A90 northbound near Laurencekirk around 1.35pm on Sunday, November 21 2021.

“One person has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

“One of the drivers was issued with a ticket for careless driving.”