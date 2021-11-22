Urgent appeal to trace missing 92-year-old Frank Grant from Aberdeen

Police have launched an urgent appeal for information to trace an Aberdeen pensioner reported missing.

Concern is growing for the wellbeing of 92-year-old Frank Grant, who was last seen in the city’s Mastrick Road area at around 11am yesterday.

He has been described as 5ft, of very slim build and with thin, clean-shaved face. He is also bald with tufts of grey hair and has green eyes.

When last seen, he is known to have been wearing a blue jacket on top of a navy blue jumper and a vest, jogging trousers, brown shoes and a hat.

Officers are now urging anyone who might have information in relation to Mr Grant’s whereabouts to contact police on 101, using reference 0847 0f November 22.

Frank Grant was traced safe and well on November 22.

