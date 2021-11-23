Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Historic Book of Deer to return to the north-east for first time after 1,000 years

By Ross Hempseed
November 23, 2021, 11:05 am Updated: November 23, 2021, 3:45 pm

An ancient Scottish manuscript, the Book of Deer, will return to its original north-east homeplace next year after more than 1,000 years.

The artefact, which is thought to be Scotland’s oldest manuscript, will be displayed in Aberdeen Art Gallery over the summer of 2022.

Community heritage group, Book of Deer Project, secured £128,588 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to bring the 10th Century text back to the north-east.

The manuscript will be loaned from the Cambridge University library where it has been kept since 1715.

The return of the Book of Deer is part of the Year of Scotland’s Stories, which is due to take place throughout 2022.

A Book of Deer community dig in Aberdeenshire.

A privately produced pocket gospel, the text contains the oldest surviving example of written Scots Gaelic in the world.

Several community cultural events have been planned across the north-east to celebrate the temporary return of the text and its heritage.

Alongside the celebrations, an archaeological dig is to be undertaken at the Abbey of Deer in Aberdeenshire.

The location is thought to be the site of an ancient medieval monastery where the ancient text was annotated with the earliest written Gaelic.

A community excavation will take place over 10 weeks during the summer of 2022 in hopes of finding the Monastery of Deer which has alluded archaeologists for 11 years.

Books return after a millennium

Anne Simpson, chairwoman of the Book of Deer Project, said: “We act as the catalyst for renewed interest, research, and community engagement surrounding the book in the north-east of Scotland and beyond.

“The central objective of our project is to celebrate the book and its heritage in a modern context. Ours is a small corner of the world, but it is an important one.

“The return of the Book of Deer and the exhibition at Aberdeen Art Gallery, along with the community dig and cultural programme will allow us to celebrate the manuscript’s links with north east Scotland in a manner it deserves.”

The community dig at the Abbey of Deer will be one of the largest excavations of an early mediaeval site.

Anne Stirling, chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council’s Communities Committee, said: “The Book of Deer Project has been working to increase the profile of this internationally significant book for many years, so the award of lottery money to bring it back to the north-east in such a high profile way is fantastic and testament to all the hard work that’s gone in so far.”

“Just imagine how exciting it would be if the community dig taking place next summer was finally able to identify the site of the Monastery of Deer, adding further to the fascinating story of the Book of Deer and its legacy in the north-east.”

