Overnight gritting to be carried out in Aberdeen tonight for first time this winter

By Ellie Milne
November 24, 2021, 6:43 pm Updated: November 24, 2021, 6:56 pm
A gritter passing Tollohill Wood in Aberdeen in February 2021. Photo: DCT Media

Gritters are returning to the roads of Aberdeen for the first time this winter with temperatures predicted to plunge below freezing tonight.

The Aberdeen City Council gritters will be working overnight to cover the main roads in the city.

As part of the council’s winter maintenance programme, a budget of £1.57million has been approved to ensure the city’s traffic keeps moving.

The gritters are one of the ways the council is preparing for the winter road conditions as temperatures drop – alongside a stockpile of salt and 180 staff members.

Almost half of Aberdeen’s roads, totaling 590 miles, are gritted before 7.30am with early morning treatments already scheduled into next year.

Standby vehicles will also run until at least March 13, 2022, but may be extended if wintry weather continues.

Gritters keeping Aberdeen residents safe

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, Aberdeen City Council’s transport spokeswoman, said: “We’re gritting overnight due to the low temperatures and it looks like it might be the same for the next few days.

“Even in difficult winter conditions, our dedicated staff go above and beyond to help people while doing their best to grit roads and pavements. However, we cannot be everywhere around the city at the same time.

“We want to keep roads open and residents safe and I’d encourage people to keep a close check on weather forecasts, plan their journeys, and adhere to police and travel advice.”

The council has also advised that there are large community salt bins and grit bins at 20 locations around the city.

Residents can track road gritters as they drive around the city on the council’s website.

