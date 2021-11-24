Single lane of A90 closed following two-car crash north of Balmedie

A lane of the A90 has been closed to traffic after two cars were involved in a crash north of Balmedie.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7.25pm, and left less than two hours later.

To allow recovery to take place, one of the northbound lanes has been shut.

There are currently no reports of any injuries following the incident.

All emergency services left scene Now awaiting recovery Please pass with care — Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (@ARL_AWPR) November 24, 2021

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 7.25pm, we were called to reports of a two-car crash on the A90 north of Balmedie.

“Emergency services are still in attendance at the scene.”

