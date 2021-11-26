Storm Arwen: ‘Do not drive in any circumstances in red weather alert areas’

Motorists have been urged to avoid travelling under “any circumstances” in Aberdeen and the north-east while red weather warnings from Storm Arwen are in place.

Met Office forecasters have put their most extreme warning out for coastal areas of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Winds of up to 90mph are expected to hit the east coast causing widespread disruption and danger to communities.

Police are now urging residents to only travel if it is “absolutely essential” in the red warning zones amid fears of flying debris, downed trees, high tides and fallen power lines from Storm Arwen.

Roads have also been closed at times due to debris blocking them while restrictions are also in place on bridges.

Superintendent Simon Bradshaw, from the police’s road policing unit, said: “The high winds being experienced along the coastal areas of the north, east and southern parts of Scotland have led to red weather warnings coming into effect and as such, any motorist within these affected regions should not travel under any circumstances.

“If you are currently within more in-land areas of these regions, then amber and yellow warnings are also in place and we are asking that you do not journey out unless for essential purposes and if you are doing so, to be mindful of the challenging conditions you will face.”

Police have urged motorists to follow the travel advice until the Storm Arwen weather warnings expire at 2am on Saturday.

The Scottish Government has also urged people to stay at home during the bad weather.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “The decision by the Met Office to issue a rare red weather warning for strong winds signals a potentially damaging and dangerous risk to life in some areas of Scotland.

“People in these affected areas should not travel, including motorists. Yellow and amber weather warnings also remain in place for a number of areas and people should continue to exercise extreme caution and plan any necessary journeys in advance as there is disruption to transport services.”

