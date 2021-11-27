Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North-east care service wins improved grades from inspectors on follow-up visit

By Craig Munro
November 27, 2021, 6:00 am
Hill of Rubislaw, where Capercaillie Care is headquartered. Picture by Kenny Elrick

An Aberdeen-based home care service has improved and met requirements set by the Care Inspectorate since their previous visit, according to the latest report.

Capercaillie Care Ltd, which provides a service to adults in Moray, Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen City and Angus, was branded ‘weak’ by inspectors following a visit on September 27.

The conclusion represented a downgrade from another inspection that was carried out on June 3, when the company’s standard of care was giving an ‘adequate’ rating.

However, on the latest visit – which took place at the beginning of this month – the service was once again given a grade of ‘adequate’.

Requirements met

The report in September listed a series of requirements for Capercaillie Care to meet before it would be considered to have improved, in areas including leadership, the staff team and the support of people’s wellbeing.

In response to the inspectors’ criticism, the company wrote an updated accident and incident policy, changed job descriptions for operational teams, drew up new forms and guidance for staff assessments and planned quality assurance systems for the year ahead.

The action meant each of the requirements in the previous report were met within the allotted timescale.

Referring to the company’s new means of recording incidents, the inspectors said: “The updated system should enable all circumstances and actions around incidents to be easily accessible and understandable, leading to safer support for people.”

They encouraged Capercaillie Care to ensure the new systems and policies were fully embraced for the benefit of staff and the people who use the service.

‘Excellent support’

John Hughes, the manager of Capercaillie Care, said: “We have new area managers in all areas embedding new policies and procedures to ensure high quality care is delivered.

“The improvements in quality have been facilitated by excellent support from the Care Inspectorate and the Local Health and Social Care Partnerships.”

A report about the previous inspection, at which the care service was rated ‘weak’, was mistakenly printed in a recent edition of the Press & Journal. We would like to clarify this article was out of date.

