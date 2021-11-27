Peterhead: Jim McInally wants Scottish Cup progress against Civil Service Strollers to help boost club coffers

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is well aware of how significant progress in the Scottish Cup could be, on and off the park.

They face Civil Service Strollers away this afternoon in the third round and the Blue Toon manager acknowledges the Lowland League outfit will treat it as a big game.

But for his side, getting through to the next round throws up the potential of fixtures against Premiership sides which, home or away, would make a huge difference to their fortunes.

“I said to the boys on Tuesday night that if they’re not at it, they’re in trouble,” said McInally. “I think their front three have all been at Rangers or Hearts.

“I know how tough it’s going to be, especially when you’re a younger team. You’ve seen the fluctuations in our team over the past two weeks.

“It’ll be their cup final, but it needs to be our cup final as well. No matter how hard a game it is, it’s a winnable game and when you see some of the ties on Saturday there’s a lot of bigger teams going to go out.

“We need to try get through and hopefully get a good tie in the next round. It’s so important to the club because, financially, we’re not that well off.

“It doesn’t even need to be a run, just a good tie (would do). It could make a big difference.”

McInally praised midfielder Grant Savoury for his performance in the win over Queen’s Park last weekend and the man himself feels he is getting closer to his best form.

The Peterhead boss sees a confidence from Savoury in his own ability, which maybe does not come naturally to other members of the squad.

McInally added: “He’s got a wee bit of belief about him and he wants to get there again. I said to him not to rush it, as we’ll help him get there, but he just needs to keep playing at the levels he played at last week.

“He’s not your typical Celtic player. Off the ball he was really impressive last week and I was comparing him to the boy Luca Connell, who was playing for Queen’s Park.

“He’s a nice footballer, but didn’t look like he liked to put in the yards. If Grant has got the work-ethic then he’s a no-brainer as a footballer, because he’s talented.

“The confidence helps, as long as it’s not misplaced. He knows he’s got the bits-and-pieces to go and do it.”

The Blue Toon played a midweek bounce game against Evro Academy, a Glasgow-based football school, to give some players much-needed minutes.

Hamish Ritchie, Andy McCarthy, Jordon Brown and Ryan Duncan all got time on the park, with McInally waiting to see what happens with Aberdeen loanee Duncan as his temporary deal is up in January.

He added: “Aberdeen are not wanting Ryan to be cup-tied, so there’s nothing I can do about it. He was really good the other night, but it’s a situation I need to deal with in the next month.

“He’ll come with us next weekend, but then we’re in to December.

“I’ve asked Simmy (Neil Simpson) to give me a heads up as soon as they can with what they’re thinking with him.”