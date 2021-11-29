Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wick High School and Aberdeen Grammar shut today due to Storm Arwen

By Ellie Milne
November 29, 2021, 8:54 am Updated: November 29, 2021, 1:02 pm
Wick High School suffered damage due to the storm on Friday

Thousands of school pupils will be working from home today due to the extensive damage caused by Storm Arwen.

Wick High School has suffered damage to its building so all staff and pupils have been asked to stay home for safety reasons.

The school will remain closed while a survey is carried out to establish the extent of the damage.

Highland Council will share an update on the school re-opening once the survey has been completed.

A further two primary schools in the Highlands are closed affecting almost 600 pupils.

Bridgend Primary is closed due to the building having no water, heating or power but the nursery is still open.

Newton Park Primary and Nursery are both closed due to damage to the school building following the storm.

Aberdeen Grammar School is also closed to all staff and pupils due to the building has no heating or hot water.

The local authority has said that the issue should be restored by Tuesday.

Storm Arwen has caused extensive damage across the north and north-east, described by Deputy First Minister John Swinney as “worse” than first feared.

Aberdeen Grammar School has no heating or hot water. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

Schools closed across the north-east

Moray Council previously confirmed that Buckie High School will be closed today following damage to the building’s roof on Friday.

It was announced that all pupils and staff would stay at home while repairs were carried out.

The school said it expected to re-open by Tuesday with an update due later on today.

Aberdeenshire Council announced that all schools across the region will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday due to a widespread power outage cause by the storm.

The extent of the damage at all schools is still unknown and a “far better picture” is needed before a decision can be made about the return of pupils.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has warned it may take “several days” to restore power to all homes, businesses and school buildings.

Teams are continuing to gradually work across the region to carry out repairs and restore power to more than 30,000 customers.

