Wick High School and Aberdeen Grammar shut today due to Storm Arwen

Thousands of school pupils will be working from home today due to the extensive damage caused by Storm Arwen.

Wick High School has suffered damage to its building so all staff and pupils have been asked to stay home for safety reasons.

The school will remain closed while a survey is carried out to establish the extent of the damage.

Highland Council will share an update on the school re-opening once the survey has been completed.

School Closed – Monday 29th November https://t.co/c6ZjADE31Z — Wick High School (@WickHigh) November 26, 2021

A further two primary schools in the Highlands are closed affecting almost 600 pupils.

Bridgend Primary is closed due to the building having no water, heating or power but the nursery is still open.

Newton Park Primary and Nursery are both closed due to damage to the school building following the storm.

Aberdeen Grammar School is also closed to all staff and pupils due to the building has no heating or hot water.

The local authority has said that the issue should be restored by Tuesday.

Storm Arwen has caused extensive damage across the north and north-east, described by Deputy First Minister John Swinney as “worse” than first feared.

Schools closed across the north-east

Moray Council previously confirmed that Buckie High School will be closed today following damage to the building’s roof on Friday.

It was announced that all pupils and staff would stay at home while repairs were carried out.

The school said it expected to re-open by Tuesday with an update due later on today.

Aberdeenshire Council announced that all schools across the region will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday due to a widespread power outage cause by the storm.

The extent of the damage at all schools is still unknown and a “far better picture” is needed before a decision can be made about the return of pupils.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has warned it may take “several days” to restore power to all homes, businesses and school buildings.

Teams are continuing to gradually work across the region to carry out repairs and restore power to more than 30,000 customers.