Buckie High School closed on Monday to ‘make building safe’ after storm damage

Buckie High School will be closed on Monday for safety reasons after the building was “damaged” during Storm Arwen.

Moray Council has announced the secondary school will remain shut to staff and pupils as workers carry out repairs to make the building safe again.

It is understood part of the roof of one of the building either came loose or was torn off during Friday’s strong winds with rain now dripping into the classrooms.

Buckie High School – School Closure Monday 29th November Closed to all staff and pupils on Monday 29th November. Due to the damage done to the building on Friday. School will switch to remote learning via Glow/Teams. We expect to be open again on Tuesday. — Buckie Community High School (@BuckieHighNews) November 28, 2021

Hundreds of learners will instead be diverted to online teaching for at least a day with a further update expected to be released about the Buckie school on Monday.

A statement on the Moray Council’s website said: “Buckie High School will be closed on Monday, November 29, to allow time to make the building safe after damage on Friday and more over the course of the weekend.

“Move to remote learning for all so please check Teams for information.

“A further update will be available on Monday.”