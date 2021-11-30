It’s officially a masterpiece! Aberdeen Art Gallery named Scotland’s building of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

It’s officially a masterpiece! Aberdeen Art Gallery named Scotland’s building of the year

By Rebecca Buchan
November 30, 2021, 12:00 am Updated: November 30, 2021, 5:01 pm
Aberdeen Art Gallery has won the Best Building in Scotland award.

Aberdeen Art Gallery has been crowned the winner of “one of the most significant architectural awards in the world”.

The Grade-A listed museum was closed in 2015 to undergo a £34.6 million revamp before reopening four years later.

Sadly the venue, which is considered the city’s “jewel in the crown”, was only able to operate for around four months before being forced to close again due to Covid.

Now it’s back into the flow of accepting visitors, it has another reason to celebrate…

The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) has announced it as the winner of the 2021 Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award.

Refurbishment ‘transformed one of Scotland’s leading cultural institutions’

RIAS said Hoskins Architects – who were responsible for the refurbishment and extension of “a fine existing building” – transformed “one of Scotland’s leading cultural institutions”.

Through a decade-long project, Hoskins created new exhibition and education spaces, upgraded the building’s services and environmental performance, and improved the gallery’s art handling, storage, back of house and study facilities.

The interior of Aberdeen Art Gallery from the top floor
Aberdeen Art Gallery. Supplied by Goodfellow.

RIAS liked that the special character and grandeur of the 19th century building had been preserved.

And they said the “dramatic copper-clad roof” is among a series of “striking contemporary interventions that have revitalised the gallery and its relationship with the city”.

The building is now considered to be more welcoming, more sustainable, and more accessible.

Aberdeen Art Gallery architects awarded £10,000 for Scotland building of the year

The architects of the winning building receive a £10,000 cash prize, making the Doolan Award – named in memory of its founder and patron, the architect and developer Andy Doolan – “one of the most significant architecture awards in the world”.

RIAS president Christina Gaiger said: “Aberdeen Art Gallery is an outstanding building and a highly deserving winner of the 2021 Doolan Award.

“Hoskins Architects have brought a piece of Scottish heritage into the 21st century with humility, skill and sensitivity.

“In the face of the climate emergency, how we upgrade, respect and adapt our existing building stock is absolutely crucial.”

An interior picture of Aberdeen Art Gallery with two people in front of paintings
Press view of British Art Show 9 which opens at Aberdeen Art Gallery on Saturday July 10.

What did Aberdeen Art Gallery beat to win Scotland building of the year prize?

Also shortlisted for the crown were the Bayes Centre in Edinburgh, sportscotland’s National Sports Training Centre in Inverclyde, Ardrishaig’s Egg Shed and the Hill House Box in Edinburgh.

Ms Gaiger said each site “showcased carbon-conscious approaches”.

Chris Coleman-Smith, director at Hoskins, said: “The Doolan Award is the most important architectural prize in Scotland and we are thrilled that Aberdeen Art Gallery has been recognised as the best building in 2021.”

Speaking on behalf of the Doolan family, Andrew Doolan’s nephew Ross Findlay said: “It is great to celebrate a civic building being given a new lease of life that will serve the public for future generations.”

Urgent action needed as menace gulls destroy £34.6m Aberdeen Art Gallery

