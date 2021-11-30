It’s officially a masterpiece! Aberdeen Art Gallery named Scotland’s building of the year

Aberdeen Art Gallery has been crowned the winner of “one of the most significant architectural awards in the world”.

The Grade-A listed museum was closed in 2015 to undergo a £34.6 million revamp before reopening four years later.

Sadly the venue, which is considered the city’s “jewel in the crown”, was only able to operate for around four months before being forced to close again due to Covid.

Now it’s back into the flow of accepting visitors, it has another reason to celebrate…

The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) has announced it as the winner of the 2021 Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award.

Refurbishment ‘transformed one of Scotland’s leading cultural institutions’

RIAS said Hoskins Architects – who were responsible for the refurbishment and extension of “a fine existing building” – transformed “one of Scotland’s leading cultural institutions”.

Through a decade-long project, Hoskins created new exhibition and education spaces, upgraded the building’s services and environmental performance, and improved the gallery’s art handling, storage, back of house and study facilities.

RIAS liked that the special character and grandeur of the 19th century building had been preserved.

And they said the “dramatic copper-clad roof” is among a series of “striking contemporary interventions that have revitalised the gallery and its relationship with the city”.

The building is now considered to be more welcoming, more sustainable, and more accessible.

Aberdeen Art Gallery architects awarded £10,000 for Scotland building of the year

The architects of the winning building receive a £10,000 cash prize, making the Doolan Award – named in memory of its founder and patron, the architect and developer Andy Doolan – “one of the most significant architecture awards in the world”.

RIAS president Christina Gaiger said: “Aberdeen Art Gallery is an outstanding building and a highly deserving winner of the 2021 Doolan Award.

“Hoskins Architects have brought a piece of Scottish heritage into the 21st century with humility, skill and sensitivity.

“In the face of the climate emergency, how we upgrade, respect and adapt our existing building stock is absolutely crucial.”

What did Aberdeen Art Gallery beat to win Scotland building of the year prize?

Also shortlisted for the crown were the Bayes Centre in Edinburgh, sportscotland’s National Sports Training Centre in Inverclyde, Ardrishaig’s Egg Shed and the Hill House Box in Edinburgh.

Ms Gaiger said each site “showcased carbon-conscious approaches”.

Chris Coleman-Smith, director at Hoskins, said: “The Doolan Award is the most important architectural prize in Scotland and we are thrilled that Aberdeen Art Gallery has been recognised as the best building in 2021.”

Speaking on behalf of the Doolan family, Andrew Doolan’s nephew Ross Findlay said: “It is great to celebrate a civic building being given a new lease of life that will serve the public for future generations.”

.