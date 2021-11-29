Aberdeen nativity scene revealed as Christmas preparations get under way

Festive preparations are under way in Aberdeen after the city’s nativity scene was blessed.

Members of Aberdeen Churches together and local schoolchildren attended the ceremony on Monday morning in the St Nicholas Kirkyard.

Bishop Hugh Gilbert blessed the scene, which comprises of a life-sized Italian-made Mary and Joseph, baby Jesus, three wise men and two shepherds.

Aberdeen’s depute provost, councillor Jennifer Stewart, welcomed everyone to the blessing.

She said: “The blessing of the nativity scene is always a special occasion and marks the beginning of advent.

“The nativity scene in the kirk of St Nicholas provides an opportunity for people to take time out from such a busy time of year to focus on the true meaning of Christmas, and the spirit of joy, hope, peace and goodwill to all men.”

The nativity scene will be open daily, from dawn to dusk until January 5, 2022.

Aberdeen’s Elf School

Meanwhile, the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen is preparing to open its doors to prospective elf students.

Children aged from five to 12 are encouraged to take part to help Santa spread festive cheer this year.

The project is being run in partnership with We Too, a parent driven organisation, providing support and empowering parents and carers of children who have additional support needs.

Linda Stewart, general manager of the Trinity Centre added: “It’s a special Christmas event that creates a bit of magic for children, encouraging them to be creative while enjoying themselves and 100% of the money raised from the event goes to We Too our charity partner for the event.”

Registration is now open, and the Elf School will run every weekend from this Sunday, November 27, until December 19.

Take part in the Rudolph Run to support sick children this Christmas

Families across the north-east are challenged to dress up in their best Rudolph costumes and take part in Archie’s Rudolph Run.

Paula Cormack, chief executive of The Archie Foundation explained that Christmas is an important time for the charity.

She said: “No one wants to spend Christmas in hospital so we want to make things as special as they possibly can be for any child or young person who needs hospital care over the festive season.

“The Rudolph Run will help us to raise important funds to do just that.

“Money raised could mean an emergency grant could be provided to a local family that is struggling because of their child’s unexpected hospital admission or to help us provide the extras that make a Christmas stay in hospital seem a little less daunting.”

After the success of last year’s Santa Dash, she is hopeful that the local community will “rally round” once more to help bring Christmas cheer to the children’s hopsital.

The virtual event takes place on Sunday December 12. Participants are encouraged to share photos of their run on social media using the hashtag #RudolphRun.