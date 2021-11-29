Storm Arwen: The very latest on water, power, schools and travel in Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council has given residents an overview of the current situation in the region, following the devastation wreaked by Storm Arwen last weekend.

The latest update shows how the recovery is going in terms of water and power supply, transport and travel, and schools – as well as in several other areas of the community.

Find out what it said below.

Water supply

Around 3,500 homes in Aberdeenshire still have no supply of water after the devastation wreaked by Storm Arwen.

However, Scottish Water has now committed to providing 10 litres per person per day to affected households.

Across the region, engineers are currently using generators to reinstate water supplies in the places that have been cut off, until the mains power has been restored.

In the meantime, the following leisure centres have been opened to give people access to hot showers – as well as WiFi and mobile charging points:

Deveron Community and Sports Centre

Community and Sports Centre Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre

Community and Sports Centre Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre

Leisure and Community Centre Ellon Academy Community Campus

Academy Community Campus Turriff Swimming Pool

Swimming Pool Inverurie Community Campus

Community Campus Westhill Pool

Pool Portlethen Pool (from 4pm)

Pool (from 4pm) Stonehaven Leisure Centre

Leisure Centre Huntly Pool

Power supply

In the latest update, the local authority has said it will take “several days” for all communities who lost power in last weekend’s terrible weather, though a number were reconnected today.

Several generators are now situated around Deeside but are still awaiting a connection.

Power company SSEN is sourcing additional generators, and is in contact with hotels to ensure the most vulnerable have access to welfare and care.

Hot food

The company has also set up catering vans for people who are looking for something warm to eat. They will be found in the following locations.

Braemar

Kintore

Turriff

Aboyne , in the Old Huntly Hotel Car Park

, in the Old Huntly Hotel Car Park Torphins , moving from Fyvie

, moving from Fyvie Alford , moving from St Combs

, moving from St Combs Rhynie (also covering Lumsden), moving from Keith

Aberdeenshire Council is also working with SSEN on providing power to welfare centres and rest centres.

In Ballater, a welfare centre has been set up in Victoria and Albert Hall; in Braemar, the Fife Arms Hotel has a generator and is providing community assistance; and in Alford hot food and hot water is available at the Public Hall.

Tonight, school catering units are providing hot food to be distributed at the following gathering spaces across the region:

Aboyne – The Aboyne and Glentanar Victory Hall

– The Aboyne and Glentanar Victory Hall Alford – The Alford Public Hall

– The Alford Public Hall Gartly – The Gartly Community Hall (Tin Hut)

– The Gartly Community Hall (Tin Hut) Lumsden – Lumsden Community Hall

– Lumsden Community Hall Rhynie – No 14, the Square

– No 14, the Square Strathdon – Lonach Hall

– Lonach Hall Torphins – Learney Hall

– Learney Hall Aberchirder – Mens Shed

– Mens Shed Boyndie/Hilton – Hilton Hall

– Hilton Hall Pennan – Pennan Community Village Hall

– Pennan Community Village Hall Monymusk – The Square

– The Square Auchterless Primary School

Primary School Birkenhill – Birkenhills Community Centre

– Birkenhills Community Centre Boddam Primary School

Primary School Crimond Primary School

Primary School Cruden Bay Primary School

Primary School Hatton Primary School

Primary School New Deer Primary School

Primary School Stuartfield Primary School

Schools

As reported previously, all 170 schools in Aberdeenshire have been shut today and Tuesday.

Assessments are currently taking place to ensure power, heating and water supplies are operational at each of the schools, and children and staff will only return to each school when the building is completely safe.

In more rural areas, wintry conditions are still causing issues with accessing schools, while some are blocked off by fallen trees.

Repairs to schools are also taking place where needed.

Travel

All social care transport and A2B dial-a-bus services remain cancelled, while the normal Ready2Go demand responsive transport service will be cancelled on Tuesday due to major communication problems.

Meanwhile, public bus services on the commercial network will be decided by the operators

The continued advice from Aberdeenshire Council is to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible.

Care services

Power has now been restored to all of the area’s Community Hospitals, care homes and Very Sheltered Housing complexes.

Staff are making house calls, and some people have been moved into council care homes to ensure they can get the support they need.

Many GP practices on the Deeside Corridor and in Rhynie cannot open, while some others have had connectivity problems.

Aberdeenshire Vaccination Centres and Learning Disability Day Services were both closed today, but will reopen on Tuesday.

Assistance

Aberdeenshire Council Service Points have opened today, provided they have power and water, to offer assistance to communities.

The local authority’s Storm Arwen Assistance Centre can be reached on 0808 1963 384 from 7am to 10pm each day until no longer required.

Read more on the Storm Arwen clean-up operation

Storm Arwen power cuts: How to claim compensation

Conditions take their toll on Kynoch Park and the Haughs

Top boss behind Fife Arms says more needs to be done by government in wake of Storm Arwen power cut chaos

Aberdeenshire woman couldn’t contact mum in sheltered housing during 48 hour power outage due to Storm Arwen