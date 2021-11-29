Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Arwen: The very latest on water, power, schools and travel in Aberdeenshire

By Craig Munro
November 29, 2021, 8:12 pm Updated: November 29, 2021, 8:23 pm
The aftermath of Storm Arwen in Fraserburgh. Picture by Chris Sumner

Aberdeenshire Council has given residents an overview of the current situation in the region, following the devastation wreaked by Storm Arwen last weekend.

The latest update shows how the recovery is going in terms of water and power supply, transport and travel, and schools – as well as in several other areas of the community.

Find out what it said below.

Water supply

The east coast was hit by significant wind and rain on Friday.

Around 3,500 homes in Aberdeenshire still have no supply of water after the devastation wreaked by Storm Arwen.

However, Scottish Water has now committed to providing 10 litres per person per day to affected households.

Across the region, engineers are currently using generators to reinstate water supplies in the places that have been cut off, until the mains power has been restored.

In the meantime, the following leisure centres have been opened to give people access to hot showers – as well as WiFi and mobile charging points:

  • Deveron Community and Sports Centre
  • Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre
  • Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre
  • Ellon Academy Community Campus
  • Turriff Swimming Pool
  • Inverurie Community Campus
  • Westhill Pool
  • Portlethen Pool (from 4pm)
  • Stonehaven Leisure Centre
  • Huntly Pool

Power supply

SSEN crews working to restore electricity after Storm Arwen. Supplied by SSEN

In the latest update, the local authority has said it will take “several days” for all communities who lost power in last weekend’s terrible weather, though a number were reconnected today.

Several generators are now situated around Deeside but are still awaiting a connection.

Power company SSEN is sourcing additional generators, and is in contact with hotels to ensure the most vulnerable have access to welfare and care.

Hot food

The company has also set up catering vans for people who are looking for something warm to eat. They will be found in the following locations.

  • Braemar
  • Kintore
  • Turriff
  • Aboyne, in the Old Huntly Hotel Car Park
  • Torphins, moving from Fyvie
  • Alford, moving from St Combs
  • Rhynie (also covering Lumsden), moving from Keith

Aberdeenshire Council is also working with SSEN on providing power to welfare centres and rest centres.

In Ballater, a welfare centre has been set up in Victoria and Albert Hall; in Braemar, the Fife Arms Hotel has a generator and is providing community assistance; and in Alford hot food and hot water is available at the Public Hall.

Tonight, school catering units are providing hot food to be distributed at the following gathering spaces across the region:

  • Aboyne – The Aboyne and Glentanar Victory Hall
  • Alford – The Alford Public Hall
  • Gartly – The Gartly Community Hall (Tin Hut)
  • Lumsden – Lumsden Community Hall
  • Rhynie – No 14, the Square
  • Strathdon – Lonach Hall
  • Torphins – Learney Hall
  • Aberchirder – Mens Shed
  • Boyndie/Hilton – Hilton Hall
  • Pennan – Pennan Community Village Hall
  • Monymusk – The Square
  • Auchterless Primary School
  • Birkenhill – Birkenhills Community Centre
  • Boddam Primary School
  • Crimond Primary School
  • Cruden Bay Primary School
  • Hatton Primary School
  • New Deer Primary School
  • Stuartfield Primary School

Schools

Buckie High School’s roof was damaged in Storm Arwen. Picture by Jason Hedges

As reported previously, all 170 schools in Aberdeenshire have been shut today and Tuesday.

Assessments are currently taking place to ensure power, heating and water supplies are operational at each of the schools, and children and staff will only return to each school when the building is completely safe.

In more rural areas, wintry conditions are still causing issues with accessing schools, while some are blocked off by fallen trees.

Repairs to schools are also taking place where needed.

Travel

Fallen trees blocking a road in Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick

All social care transport and A2B dial-a-bus services remain cancelled, while the normal Ready2Go demand responsive transport service will be cancelled on Tuesday due to major communication problems.

Meanwhile, public bus services on the commercial network will be decided by the operators

The continued advice from Aberdeenshire Council is to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible.

Care services

Power has now been restored to all of the area’s Community Hospitals, care homes and Very Sheltered Housing complexes.

Staff are making house calls, and some people have been moved into council care homes to ensure they can get the support they need.

Many GP practices on the Deeside Corridor and in Rhynie cannot open, while some others have had connectivity problems.

Aberdeenshire Vaccination Centres and Learning Disability Day Services were both closed today, but will reopen on Tuesday.

Assistance

Aberdeenshire Council Service Points have opened today, provided they have power and water, to offer assistance to communities.

The local authority’s Storm Arwen Assistance Centre can be reached on 0808 1963 384 from 7am to 10pm each day until no longer required.

