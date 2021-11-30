Huntly neighbours celebrating after People’s Postcode Lottery win

Two neighbours from Huntly are celebrating after winning £60,000 in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Their postcode AB54 8ED was pulled out the draw this week – landing the pair £30,000 each.

Sandra Rae was one of the lucky winners and was thrilled to find out via a video call from People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson.

The mum-of-two, who was joined on the call by her daughter Jenny, said some of the money would go towards a new tumble dryer, but she had not anticipated winning £30,000.

The 67-year-old said: “I need a new tumble dryer, but I haven’t thought of what else to spend the money on because it could have been £1,000, so I didn’t want to overthink it.”

The other winner opted to remain anonymous.

Mr Johnson said: “What a great surprise for our two lucky winners. I had a fantastic time presenting this amazing news to Sandra.

“Congratulations again to both of our lucky winners in Huntly. I hope they enjoy their prizes and go and treat themselves with the winnings.”

Throughout November one postcode will be picked every day with players winning £30,000.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £800million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Animal Trust which supports organisations working to educate, support and promote animal welfare and conservation through regular grant funding. Supported charities include Dogs Trust, Cats Protection, PDSA, and Riding for the Disabled Association.