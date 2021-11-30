Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Huntly neighbours celebrating after People’s Postcode Lottery win

By Lauren Taylor
November 30, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 1, 2021, 5:20 pm
Sandra Rae and daughter Jenny when she won the £30k.

Two neighbours from Huntly are celebrating after winning £60,000 in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Their postcode AB54 8ED was pulled out the draw this week – landing the pair £30,000 each.

Sandra Rae was one of the lucky winners and was thrilled to find out via a video call from People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson.

The mum-of-two, who was joined on the call by her daughter Jenny, said some of the money would go towards a new tumble dryer, but she had not anticipated winning £30,000.

The 67-year-old said: “I need a new tumble dryer, but I haven’t thought of what else to spend the money on because it could have been £1,000, so I didn’t want to overthink it.”

The other winner opted to remain anonymous.

Mr Johnson said: “What a great surprise for our two lucky winners. I had a fantastic time presenting this amazing news to Sandra.

“Congratulations again to both of our lucky winners in Huntly. I hope they enjoy their prizes and go and treat themselves with the winnings.”

Throughout November one postcode will be picked every day with players winning £30,000.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £800million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Animal Trust which supports organisations working to educate, support and promote animal welfare and conservation through regular grant funding. Supported charities include Dogs Trust, Cats Protection, PDSA, and Riding for the Disabled Association.

