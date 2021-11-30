Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Jags fringe players urged to stake claims by shining against Raith in cup

By Paul Chalk
November 30, 2021, 6:00 am
St Mirren loan striker Lewis Jamieson has scored against Buckie Thistle and Elgin in the SPFL Trust Trophy this season. Will he be pitched in against Raith Rovers in Tuesday's quarter-final?
Scott Kellacher insists Caley Thistle will use their squad to the max as the team target progression in three competitions over the next seven days.

The Inverness CT assistant manager was frustrated by Saturday’s 1-1 home draw against Morton which means a Scottish Cup third round replay at Greenock is set for next Tuesday night.

However, before that, they face high-flying Championship rivals Raith Rovers tonight in the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-finals.

These sides are chasing a cup they jointly hold after reaching the final in the Covid-affected 2019 campaign when it was never played due to the pandemic.

On Friday, Kilmarnock, who are level top of the league just ahead of Raith on goal difference, visit Inverness. A home win would take ICT from third to first going into the weekend.

Next week, not only will the Caley Jags face Morton at Cappielow on Tuesday in that unwanted Scottish Cup replay, they return to Inverclyde four days later on league business.

ICT players target starting shirts

It’s a demanding time as we race into the already packed festive period and Kellacher is urging those fringe players handed game time against a Raith side unbeaten in 12 outings to give head coach Billy Dodds plenty to think about.

He said: “The next two weeks will be busy, especially after Saturday when we’d like to have won the tie. It was frustrating as we could have done with getting a result.

“We now have a backlog of fixtures with Tuesday, Friday, next Tuesday and next Saturday, with Morton back-to-back.

“It will be a tough schedule and we will have to use everyone we have available to us. We will take it game by game and hopefully get all the results we are looking for.

“Two cup games and two league matches coming up now means everyone will be getting used. We said from the start that everyone would play their part and, when called upon, you step up and take your chance. You want competition for places.

“We want these selection decisions to be hard. We want boys to come in and do well which might plant a seed in the gaffer’s head for the next game. We want good competition for places.

“It is healthy, rather than players getting comfortable, thinking they will play every week. We want players to push throughout the squad. They might stake a claim if they do well on Tuesday.”

Rovers out to set record straight

Rovers, who lost to a late Roddy MacGregor goal in a 1-0 defeat in the league earlier this season, have only beaten beaten in two other matches, against Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup and Queen of the South in an off-day in the league.

The Kirkcaldy team have incredibly never beaten ICT over 90 minutes since winning at the Caledonian Stadium in October 2000.

Their current form suggests, however, they are bang on form and Kellacher knows the Highland team will have to be back to their best to reach a semi against the winner of the Hamilton v Kilmarnock tie, also being played tonight.

Roddy MacGregor celebrates his winner for Caley Thistle against Raith Rovers earlier this season.

He added: “Raith are a very good side, who like to attack. We have to be at it as well. It is two good teams who like to go at one another, so we know it will be difficult.

“It always is tough against Raith but we feel we are a good side as well, so we want to get the win.

“John McGlynn has got them playing some cracking football. They have got a number of good, attacking players. They like to get the ball down and attack, which is like ourselves. We know we are in for a tough tie.”

