Man dies after crashing into tree on B993 near Ardmore Wood

A man died at the scene of a crash after his car left the road and struck a tree on the B993 near Ardmore Wood.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 9pm on Monday November 29.

The driver of the black Audi A3 was travelling on the B993 Torphins to Kincardine O’Neil road when his car left the road and struck a tree.

Police have confirmed that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is still to be formally identified, however, his family have been informed.

Inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing and officers are appealing for information.

Sergeant Christopher Smith said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“We are conducting extensive inquiries into the circumstances of this incident and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, the car prior to the collision or who has dashcam footage which may assist to get in touch.”

If anyone has information they are asked to call 101 quoting incident 3433 of November 29.