Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man dies after crashing into tree on B993 near Ardmore Wood

By Lauren Taylor
November 30, 2021, 3:04 pm Updated: November 30, 2021, 3:06 pm
Police have confirmed that a man died at the scene of a crash on the B993 road

A man died at the scene of a crash after his car left the road and struck a tree on the B993 near Ardmore Wood.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 9pm on Monday November 29.

The driver of the black Audi A3 was travelling on the B993 Torphins to Kincardine O’Neil road when his car left the road and struck a tree.

Police have confirmed that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is still to be formally identified, however, his family have been informed.

Inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing and officers are appealing for information.

Sergeant Christopher Smith said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“We are conducting extensive inquiries into the circumstances of this incident and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, the car prior to the collision or who has dashcam footage which may assist to get in touch.”

If anyone has information they are asked to call 101 quoting incident 3433 of November 29.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal