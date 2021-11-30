Six-vehicle crash closes section of the A96 between Huntly and Inverurie

All lanes are closed on the A96 between Huntly and Inverurie following a six-vehicle crash.

The alarm was raised around 4.40pm following a six-vehicle crash on the A96 near Drumblade.

A police spokesman confirmed: “Police were called around 4.40pm on Tuesday November 30 following the report of a six-vehicle road crash on the A96 near Drumblade, Huntly.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and there are no details of injuries at this time.”

The road is currently closed in both directions.

A96 Huntly – Inverurie – Closure, All lanes closed in both directions https://t.co/mztIP9oI1T #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 30, 2021

The incident is having a knock-on effect on traffic as a number of roads have been gridlocked on the A96 towards Aberdeen.

More as we get it.