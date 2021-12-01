Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘None of us are getting any younger…’ Plea for redundant school to be replaced with new Milltimber care home

By Ben Hendry
December 1, 2021, 6:10 pm Updated: December 1, 2021, 7:43 pm
The community's school could be knocked down for a new Milltimber care home.

A primary school outside Aberdeen could be turned into an “increasingly needed” care home when children move into their new building.

The future of Milltimber School was debated by city councillors, with all agreeing a new purpose should be found for the Monearn Gardens site.

Lower Deeside councillor, Tauqeer Malik, is leading calls for it to become a retirement community.

Work on the new Milltimber School on Binghill Road, is under way. Picture by Scott Baxter

New Milltimber retirement home is necessary

It comes months after plans for a so-called “geriatric ghetto” up a steep hill outside Milltimber were quashed by the local authority.

Among many concerns was the fact that elderly inhabitants would be cut off from the community.

Under Mr Malik’s suggestion, care home residents would be brought into the heart of the village when children relocate to the £21.9 million school at Oldfold Farm.

Children at the school in 1980.

‘There will be older people looking for this type of facility’

During the meeting of the capital programme committee, he as

ked officers to set aside cash for it to be demolished during the 2022/23 financial year.

He said knocking down the building would be “vital” to the community as it would prevent vandals from causing damage.

He thinks a study should then be carried out into possible future uses.

Mr Malik said: “I believe there is a growing need for a care village type accommodation, as well as residential family living for over 55s.

“The truth of the matter is that none of us are getting any younger.

“The demographics are that there will be older people looking for this type of facility in the near future.”

This building would be bulldozed under the new Milltimber retirement home idea.

He also asked if Aberdeen City Council could control the site over another developer.

Fellow ward member Marie Boulton agreed.

She said: “It is important that we do have the school site demolished as quickly as possible.

“We want to be prepared for this so that we don’t have any unnecessary costs to the council and that we don’t have a derelict site.”

Here is how the new school will look once it opens

The motion was unanimously backed at the meeting, and options will be brought back to the committee in June.

The school site will not be marketed for sale until it is complete.

When will new school open?

Construction work started at the replacement Milltimber School in August.

This followed the news that it would be delayed by a year, with the blame being placed on builders too scared to travel to Aberdeen over Covid risks.

The Milltimber building should now be ready by the spring.

It will have 14 classrooms and an activity area along with an all-weather 3G synthetic sports pitch.

Controversial ‘geriatric ghetto’ retirement village outside Aberdeen rejected AGAIN

