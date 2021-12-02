Weather: Full list of schools closed after first snow hits north and north-east while region still recovers from Storm Arwen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Weather: Full list of schools closed after first snow hits north and north-east while region still recovers from Storm Arwen

By Ellie Milne
December 2, 2021, 8:29 am Updated: December 2, 2021, 9:16 am
A number of schools are still closed following Storm Arwen

A number of schools across the north and north-east have closed their doors after a night of snow and ongoing storm consequences.

All schools in Aberdeenshire were closed at the start of the week damage from Storm Arwen could be assessed, and many are yet to reopen.

Others have a delayed opening time or have cancelled school transport today as the weather worsened overnight. Covid is still impacting schools too.

Here are a list of closures for Thursday, December 2:

Aberdeenshire

Aboyne Academy – AJS feeder bus for Braemar is not running

Alford Academy – Watermill Coaches for Muir of Fowlis/Cushnie and Premier Coaches for Strathdon not running

Ballogie Nursery

Bervie School – no transport

Catterline School – A and I transport running 40 minutes late

Cluny School

Crimond School and Nursery – storm damage to roof, due to reopen December 6

Crudie School – storm damage

Cultercullen School

Drumblade School – nursery still open

Finzean School – no power due to storm

Fishermoss School – opening at 10am

Insch School

Kininmonth School – no power due to storm

Midmar School

Mintlaw Academy – Bus bay 19 not running

Portlethen School – opening at 10am

St Andrews School, Fraserburgh – partially closed to P4-P7s due to storm damage

St Andrews School, Inverurie – Yvonne’ Belhelvie transport cancelled

St Cyrus School

Turriff Academy – Auchterless transport running late

Aberdeen

Brimmond School – delayed opening of 10am

Moray

Speyside High School – Braes of Glenlivet bus not running

Highlands

Lady Lovat Primary – Covid

Nairn Academy – open to S4-6

Newmore Primary – unforeseen circumstances

Shetland

Anderson High School – no buses in North Nesting, Gulberwick or Sound

Sound Primary School – no buses passing Gulberwick and Sound

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]