Weather: Full list of schools closed after first snow hits north and north-east while region still recovers from Storm Arwen

A number of schools across the north and north-east have closed their doors after a night of snow and ongoing storm consequences.
All schools in Aberdeenshire were closed at the start of the week damage from Storm Arwen could be assessed, and many are yet to reopen.
Others have a delayed opening time or have cancelled school transport today as the weather worsened overnight. Covid is still impacting schools too.
Here are a list of closures for Thursday, December 2:
Aberdeenshire
Aboyne Academy – AJS feeder bus for Braemar is not running
Alford Academy – Watermill Coaches for Muir of Fowlis/Cushnie and Premier Coaches for Strathdon not running
Ballogie Nursery
Bervie School – no transport
Catterline School – A and I transport running 40 minutes late
Cluny School
Crimond School and Nursery – storm damage to roof, due to reopen December 6
Crudie School – storm damage
Cultercullen School
Drumblade School – nursery still open
Finzean School – no power due to storm
Fishermoss School – opening at 10am
Insch School
Kininmonth School – no power due to storm
Midmar School
Mintlaw Academy – Bus bay 19 not running
Portlethen School – opening at 10am
St Andrews School, Fraserburgh – partially closed to P4-P7s due to storm damage
St Andrews School, Inverurie – Yvonne’ Belhelvie transport cancelled
St Cyrus School
Turriff Academy – Auchterless transport running late
Aberdeen
Brimmond School – delayed opening of 10am
Moray
Speyside High School – Braes of Glenlivet bus not running
Highlands
Lady Lovat Primary – Covid
Nairn Academy – open to S4-6
Newmore Primary – unforeseen circumstances
Shetland
Anderson High School – no buses in North Nesting, Gulberwick or Sound
Sound Primary School – no buses passing Gulberwick and Sound