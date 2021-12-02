Weather: Full list of schools closed after first snow hits north and north-east while region still recovers from Storm Arwen

A number of schools across the north and north-east have closed their doors after a night of snow and ongoing storm consequences.

All schools in Aberdeenshire were closed at the start of the week damage from Storm Arwen could be assessed, and many are yet to reopen.

Others have a delayed opening time or have cancelled school transport today as the weather worsened overnight. Covid is still impacting schools too.

Here are a list of closures for Thursday, December 2:

Aberdeenshire

Aboyne Academy – AJS feeder bus for Braemar is not running

Alford Academy – Watermill Coaches for Muir of Fowlis/Cushnie and Premier Coaches for Strathdon not running

Ballogie Nursery

Bervie School – no transport

Catterline School – A and I transport running 40 minutes late

Cluny School

Crimond School and Nursery – storm damage to roof, due to reopen December 6

Crudie School – storm damage

Cultercullen School

Drumblade School – nursery still open

Finzean School – no power due to storm

Fishermoss School – opening at 10am

Insch School

Kininmonth School – no power due to storm

Midmar School

Mintlaw Academy – Bus bay 19 not running

Portlethen School – opening at 10am

St Andrews School, Fraserburgh – partially closed to P4-P7s due to storm damage

St Andrews School, Inverurie – Yvonne’ Belhelvie transport cancelled

St Cyrus School

Turriff Academy – Auchterless transport running late

Aberdeen

Brimmond School – delayed opening of 10am

Moray

Speyside High School – Braes of Glenlivet bus not running

Highlands

Lady Lovat Primary – Covid

Nairn Academy – open to S4-6

Newmore Primary – unforeseen circumstances

Shetland

Anderson High School – no buses in North Nesting, Gulberwick or Sound

Sound Primary School – no buses passing Gulberwick and Sound