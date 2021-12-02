The campaign to reopen an 81-year-old leisure centre in the centre of Aberdeen has taken another step forward, with the public asked for their thoughts on how the building may be used in the future.

Bon Accord Baths, which closed in 2008, is one of the best-loved buildings in the city but has recently been damaged by leaky ceilings and vandalism.

Charity Bon Accord Heritage has been working to reverse the former pool’s fortunes since its volunteers were given access by Aberdeen City Council last summer.

Part of their effort has been focused on how the building may be used in the future, with plans for a community hub including small shops and food outlets to help raise extra money.

To that end, a feasibility study was commissioned to see what the next steps are likely to be, and it has now reached its final stage – a public survey.

Questions on future use

Despite the fact it will be some time before the group can start thinking about refilling the enormous pool – reputedly including the “deepest deep end in Scotland” – the survey asks which water activities they would be most likely to take part in.

The options include pool parties for children and children, aqua aerobics, and swimming or diving lessons.

Participants are also asked if they would buy food and drink from stalls at the leisure centre, and how likely they would be to visit a gym, art space, sports shop or spa based there.

An open day at Bon Accord Baths was held last weekend, attracting more than 200 people despite coming immediately in the wake of destruction from Storm Arwen.

Bon Accord Baths volunteers to confront leaky roof issue with funds from latest open day

The building itself “stood up well” in the extreme weather, group secretary Steven Cooper said, with only “a little extra water ingress” which is being tackled by fundraising.

The next item on the campaign group’s calendar is a stall in the Christmas in the Quad market from December 10 to 12, selling merchandise including Christmas cards.

The survey for the Bon Accord Baths feasibility study, created with Indigo Project Solutions, can be accessed at this link.