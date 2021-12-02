12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: One-of-a-kind whisky experience at Glen Moray Distillery in Elgin

Fancy winning a one-of-a-kind whisky experience for you and three friends at Glen Moray Distillery in Elgin?

Well we’ve got just the giveaway for you.

To celebrate the end of lockdown and the return of in-person gatherings, the whisky brand is throwing open the doors of its new Glen Moray House tasting space to The Press and Journal’s whisky fans.

In this one-off giveaway, experience an unforgettable ‘Open House’ which includes a distillery tour and Warehouse 1 whisky tasting hosted by visitor centre manager, Iain Allan.

You and your friends will also enjoy a distillery lunch, VIP drams to take home and dinner, bed and breakfast for one night at nearby hotel The Mansfield for four people.

Crafted since 1897 in Elgin, Glen Moray boasts an award-winning visitor centre and range of single malt.

A deep knowledge and expertise of wood has developed at Glen Moray through generations of distillers, resulting in today’s exceptional range of whiskies with a style to suit everyone.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

To enter the Glen Moray giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

This prize must be used in the month of December, 2021 (excluding the festive period) or during March, 2022. It can be used Wednesday to Saturday.

Travel is not included in the prize.

You must live within the Press and Journal’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

For more from the food and drink team…