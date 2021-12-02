Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: One-of-a-kind whisky experience at Glen Moray Distillery in Elgin

By Julia Bryce
December 2, 2021, 12:33 pm
Glen Moray is offering a unique experience as part of the Christmas giveaway.

Well we’ve got just the giveaway for you.

To celebrate the end of lockdown and the return of in-person gatherings, the whisky brand is throwing open the doors of its new Glen Moray House tasting space to The Press and Journal’s whisky fans.

In this one-off giveaway, experience an unforgettable ‘Open House’ which includes a distillery tour and Warehouse 1 whisky tasting hosted by visitor centre manager, Iain Allan.

The Glen Moray Distillery.

You and your friends will also enjoy a distillery lunch, VIP drams to take home and dinner, bed and breakfast for one night at nearby hotel The Mansfield for four people.

Crafted since 1897 in Elgin, Glen Moray boasts an award-winning visitor centre and range of single malt.

Visitor centre manager, Iain Allan.

A deep knowledge and expertise of wood has developed at Glen Moray through generations of distillers, resulting in today’s exceptional range of whiskies with a style to suit everyone.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

To enter the Glen Moray giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

This prize must be used in the month of December, 2021 (excluding the festive period) or during March, 2022. It can be used Wednesday to Saturday.

Travel is not included in the prize.

You must live within the Press and Journal’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

