Rail and ferry services face day of disruption as Storm Barra batters the country

Commuters in the north and north-east are bracing for a day full of disruption as Storm Barra descends on the country.

Rail and ferry services across the region are facing a series of cancellations and changes today as the country prepares for a spell of heavy snow and and gale force winds.

Scotrail have cancelled all services operating between Aberdeen and Inverurie from 4pm today, as trains running between Inverness and Aberdeen face disruption or revision.

Meanwhile, NorthLink Ferries have revealed they are delivering services hours ahead of schedule in preparation for the storm.

The amendments come as severe yellow weather warnings for snow and strong winds are imposed by the Met Office across parts of the north and north-east.

Heavy snow showers are expected to batter the Highlands and Aberdeenshire from 11am today, as the north-east is battered by gale force winds.

Forecasters are urging residents to brace themselves for a second bout of bad weather as they continue to recover from the lingering affects of Storm Arwen.

Last week, the east coast was battered by gale force winds leaving thousands of homes and businesses without power.

Rail services in the north and north-east grind to a halt

Rail operator Scotrail have announced all services operating between Aberdeen and Inverurie have been pulled from the schedule from 4pm in light of the severe weather forecast.

Customers are also to feel the strain onboard trains running from Edinburgh to Aberdeen and Arbroath.

From 3pm today, services travelling between Edinburgh and Aberdeen will terminated.

At the same time, trains running between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen and Edinburgh to Arbroath will travel as far north as Dundee.

Trains also operating between Aberdeen and Montrose will also bear the brunt of the disruption as Scotrail suspend services from 4pm.

Meanwhile, services travelling between Aberdeen and Inverness are also expected to be hampered by the conditions, with disruption and revisions to services expected until the end of the day.

Trains operating from Inverness to Elgin will be terminated from 5pm.

Elsewhere in Scotland, various other Scotrail services have been axed.

Services between Stranraer and Girvan have been cancelled for the duration of the day, with customers encouraged to make use of local Stagecoach services instead.

Scotrail are appealing to all passengers to “check their journey” before venturing out as officials prepare for a day of trials and tribulations.

A Scotrail spokeswoman said: “Because of forecasted severe weather today, Tuesday December, services on some routes will be affected. Wewould strongly recommend customers check their journey before leaving for their station.”

LNER alter services due to the forecast

Aberdonians also looking to head south today have been stopped in their tracks as the operator cancels all services bound for Aberdeen.

The firms 9:52am services, scheduled to depart from Aberdeen, will now depart from Edinburgh.

Also, passengers preparing to travel north from London are also facing a day of disruption as services between London Kings Cross and Aberdeen are revised.

LNER’s 2pm and 4pm service bound for Aberdeen will now terminate at Edinburgh due to the high winds.

Replacement coaches will be in operation between Aberdeen and Edinburgh throughout the day, ferrying passengers north amidst the high winds.

Ferry services depart ahead of schedule

Ferry operator NorthLink Ferries are running a number of crossing ahead of schedule today in an effort to beat the storm.

The 4:45pm sailing from Stromness to Scrabster onboard M.V Hamnavoe will now depart Stromness from 11am.

This services will be followed by the firm’s 7pm sailing from Scrabster to Stromness, which will depart at the earlier time of 1:15pm.

Crossing from Lerwick to Aberdeen onboard M.V Hrossey and MV Hjaltland are currently under review, with officials warning their is a “high probability of cancellation.”