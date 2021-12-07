Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two more deaths in Aberdeen as Scotland records 99 Omicron cases

By Ross Hempseed
December 7, 2021, 2:56 pm Updated: December 7, 2021, 3:49 pm

A further two people have died in Aberdeen after contracting Covid-19 as cases continue to rise due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Positive cases in Grampian totalled 349 an increase from yesterday’s figure of 318.

Highland’s figure was 140 down from 154.

The Western Isles recorded 13, Shetland had 8 new cases while Orkney had seven.

Scotland in total recorded 3,060 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 99 Omicron cases have now been recorded in Scotland an increase of 28 in the past 24 hours.

Only five health boards have not yet reported any Omicron cases including Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles.

Professor Jason Leitch, Scotland’s national clinical director, told BBC Scotland that it appears that the Omicron variant is “more transmissible” than Delta.

Hospitalisations

Hospitalisations are continuing to trend down with 576 in hospital with Covid-19 down from 591 on Monday.

Until scientists know more about the characteristics of the new Omicron variant, it is still unknown what impact it will have on hospital numbers.

The number of people currently in Intensive Care has also fallen from 43 to 38 in the past 24 hours.

A further 12 people have died from the virus.

Vaccinations and boosters

While it is now yet known what impact vaccines have on the new variant, vaccinations continue to be administered.

A total of 4,355,063 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination,  while 3,962,203 have received their second dose

Booster jabs have now been administered to 1,922,604 people.

While the Scottish Government continue to monitor the spread of the new Omicron variant it was announced on December 7 that there will be no immediate changes to current restrictions.

However, Nicola Sturgeon is expecting a “potentially rapid” rise in cases within the coming days with the government reviewing the evolving situation on a daily rather than weekly basis.

