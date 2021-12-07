Two more deaths in Aberdeen as Scotland records 99 Omicron cases

An error occurred. Please try again.

A further two people have died in Aberdeen after contracting Covid-19 as cases continue to rise due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Positive cases in Grampian totalled 349 an increase from yesterday’s figure of 318.

Highland’s figure was 140 down from 154.

The Western Isles recorded 13, Shetland had 8 new cases while Orkney had seven.

Scotland in total recorded 3,060 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 99 Omicron cases have now been recorded in Scotland an increase of 28 in the past 24 hours.

Only five health boards have not yet reported any Omicron cases including Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles.

Professor Jason Leitch, Scotland’s national clinical director, told BBC Scotland that it appears that the Omicron variant is “more transmissible” than Delta.

Hospitalisations

Hospitalisations are continuing to trend down with 576 in hospital with Covid-19 down from 591 on Monday.

Until scientists know more about the characteristics of the new Omicron variant, it is still unknown what impact it will have on hospital numbers.

The number of people currently in Intensive Care has also fallen from 43 to 38 in the past 24 hours.

A further 12 people have died from the virus.

Vaccinations and boosters

While it is now yet known what impact vaccines have on the new variant, vaccinations continue to be administered.

A total of 4,355,063 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, while 3,962,203 have received their second dose

Booster jabs have now been administered to 1,922,604 people.

While the Scottish Government continue to monitor the spread of the new Omicron variant it was announced on December 7 that there will be no immediate changes to current restrictions.

However, Nicola Sturgeon is expecting a “potentially rapid” rise in cases within the coming days with the government reviewing the evolving situation on a daily rather than weekly basis.