Peterhead Hogmanay bash hanging in the balance as council demands more information

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Peterhead Hogmanay party is facing an 11th hour battle to go ahead.

Buchan Radio has been preparing for the bash for months, with tickets on sale since November.

The open air celebration at the foot of Broad Street is to feature Abba and Freddie Mercury tribute acts alongside pipe band performances.

Organisers have made arrangements for 1,000 to 1,500 people to attend from 6.30pm to 12.45am on December 31.

There would also be a bar, catering vans and funfair rides in the centre of the Blue Toon.

Organiser has seven days to secure fate of Peterhead Hogmanay party

Buchan Radio station manager Ronnie Arthur has been leading the plans, with profits going towards the small operation.

But Mr Arthur will have to do more to convince council officials it can take place safely.

During a licensing meeting this afternoon, he was presented with a strict ultimatum.

An entertainment licence will only be granted if he can provide assurances there will be enough security on hand, and that a detailed event plan has been drawn up.

That will need to be submitted to the local authority by Tuesday, December 14.

If it’s not, then the plug will be pulled on the street party.

What are the concerns about the event?

The manager of Aberdeenshire Council’s protected services department, Gordon Buchanan, refused to give the bash his backing – saying there remain too many unknowns.

He told the Buchan Area Committee that he “had to assess it in terms of what risk it could cause” – especially as it “does involve alcohol on Hogmanay”.

Mr Buchanan said a lack of information on the site plan, stewarding and security mean he “can’t be assured it can be run safely”.

The senior officer is worried that leaving gates unattended could lead to people sneaking in, and therefore bypassing searches at the main entrance.

There were also concerns about not having enough security staff to cover the event, especially when some “need comfort breaks”.

Mr Buchanan added: “Stewards and security are absolutely essential to such an event.”

***ANNOUNCEMENT***We are delighted to announce that tickets for our Hogmanay event are now on sale via the website…. Posted by Buchan Radio 107.9FM on Thursday, 11 November 2021

Organiser’s efforts to make Peterhead Hogmanay hootenanny happen

Mr Arthur stressed this would be “the first time an event this big has ever happened in Peterhead”.

Speaking after the talks today, he told us he remains “absolutely confident” that it will go ahead.

The radio station owner says much of the information has been provided, but aspects just need “beefed up” to secure permission.

During the virtual meeting, he told councillors of his hopes this could be a recurring celebration.

He said: “We have been working hard to make it a safe and enjoyable event.

“Local businesses, pubs, restaurants and hotels could all benefit.

“It could put Peterhead on the map over the festive period – and for years to come as well.”

What about any Covid concerns?

The meeting got under way just moments after Nicola Sturgeon updated the nation on the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid, which has increased tenfold in Scotland over the last week.

However, Mr Arthur says that by keeping the capacity at a limit of 1,500 there will be ample room for people to socially distance.

He said he and colleagues had “measured” Broad Street and found the event area could hold as many as 4,000 people.

Councillors did not mention the potential threat of Covid transmission as a reason to axe the event.

Mr Arthur later confirmed that he was keeping an eye on the situation and will make any decisions based on government guidelines as it develops.