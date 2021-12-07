Aberdeen’s charity Boxing Day Nippy Dip cancelled for second year due to Covid concerns

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen’s annual Boxing Day Nippy Dip has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid.

The much-loved event, which has been a part of the city’s festive calendar for more than 30 years, involves dozens of participants storming into the freezing North Sea – often wearing ridiculous fancy dress.

The Aberdeen Lions Club is behind the Nippy Dip, and its president Martin Calder said the decision had been taken “after much soul searching”.

He said: “Our main concern is uncertainty in respect of public events and possible issues that might occur before or at the event if it took place.

“With this in mind after discussing with main partners for the event, we have decided to cancel for this year.

“We will notify all our main charity participants during first full week in December as well as our safety providers.”

‘We need something light-hearted’

Lord Provost Barney Crockett attended the most recent event in 2019, leading the dippers down to the shoreline of Aberdeen Beach while dressed as a reindeer and accompanied by the Bucksburn Pipe Band.

He said: “I was very sorry to hear the Nippy Dip won’t be going ahead this year, though to be it means I won’t be going into the North Sea.

“We’ll have to think of something else in the coming year to raise money for the charities.

“We realise this is the situation now, with lots of difficulties, but we will need something light-hearted in the city after this year.”

Mr Calder said efforts would be made to raise public awareness and participation ahead of a relaunch in 2022, and the Lion’s Club will be approaching companies to discuss sponsorship.

While last year’s Nippy Dip was cancelled, as the country entered a new coronavirus lockdown on the day it was due to take place, some events did take place in other parts of the north-east slightly later.

Stonehaven’s Nippy Dip went ahead as planned at Hogmanay with around 250 participants, raising money for the local RNLI crew and the Mackie Academy Young Carer Group.