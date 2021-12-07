Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen’s charity Boxing Day Nippy Dip cancelled for second year due to Covid concerns

By Craig Munro
December 7, 2021, 6:13 pm Updated: December 7, 2021, 6:34 pm
The 2018 Nippy Dip at Aberdeen Beach. Picture by Darrell Benns
The 2018 Nippy Dip at Aberdeen Beach. Picture by Darrell Benns

Aberdeen’s annual Boxing Day Nippy Dip has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid.

The much-loved event, which has been a part of the city’s festive calendar for more than 30 years, involves dozens of participants storming into the freezing North Sea – often wearing ridiculous fancy dress.

The Aberdeen Lions Club is behind the Nippy Dip, and its president Martin Calder said the decision had been taken “after much soul searching”.

He said: “Our main concern is uncertainty in respect of public events and possible issues that might occur before or at the event if it took place.

“With this in mind after discussing with main partners for the event, we have decided to cancel for this year.

“We will notify all our main charity participants during first full week in December as well as our safety providers.”

‘We need something light-hearted’

Lord Provost Barney Crockett attended the most recent event in 2019, leading the dippers down to the shoreline of Aberdeen Beach while dressed as a reindeer and accompanied by the Bucksburn Pipe Band.

He said: “I was very sorry to hear the Nippy Dip won’t be going ahead this year, though to be it means I won’t be going into the North Sea.

“We’ll have to think of something else in the coming year to raise money for the charities.

“We realise this is the situation now, with lots of difficulties, but we will need something light-hearted in the city after this year.”

Mr Calder said efforts would be made to raise public awareness and participation ahead of a relaunch in 2022, and the Lion’s Club will be approaching companies to discuss sponsorship.

While last year’s Nippy Dip was cancelled, as the country entered a new coronavirus lockdown on the day it was due to take place, some events did take place in other parts of the north-east slightly later.

Stonehaven’s Nippy Dip went ahead as planned at Hogmanay with around 250 participants, raising money for the local RNLI crew and the Mackie Academy Young Carer Group.

