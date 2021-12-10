Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glenshee Ski Centre: 11 best photos as winter sports lovers hit the slopes for the first time this season

By Louise Gowans
December 10, 2021, 5:03 pm Updated: December 10, 2021, 5:19 pm
The public were delighted to be back at Glenshee Ski Centre.

Winter sports lovers were able to hit the slopes for the first time in a year on Friday as Glenshee Ski Centre reopened.

The centre, which usually opens for the winter season, closed in March 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It has opened for limited skiing and snowboarding this weekend ahead of returning to full winter operation on Saturday December 18.

Managing director David Farquharson said: “All I can say is that we’re glad to be opening again and we’re hoping that the snow will stay.

“We’ve got natural snow just now and we’re going to be opening up for some very limited skiing.”

Tickets will be available at the ticket office.

More information is available on the ski centre’s website.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards went along today to catch the excitement of visitors delighted to be back in the snow.

The public ride down the slopes on skis and snowboards as the season opens up at Glenshee.
The hills are snow covered and looking picture perfect ready for the public to come and visit.
Snowboarders are delighted to get a chance to be back in action.
Alfredo Roper, 2, enjoys a snowball fight with his family.
Johnny Barton, 2, with dad and ski instructor Duncan.
Their was a great turn out of skiers for the opening day.
A perfect blanket of snow lies on the hills.
A snowboarders’ paradise.
Johnny Barton, 2, enjoying playing in the snow.
The slopes were in great shape for visitors.
Snowboarders were delighted to be back on the slopes.

 

