Glenshee Ski Centre: 11 best photos as winter sports lovers hit the slopes for the first time this season

Winter sports lovers were able to hit the slopes for the first time in a year on Friday as Glenshee Ski Centre reopened.

The centre, which usually opens for the winter season, closed in March 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It has opened for limited skiing and snowboarding this weekend ahead of returning to full winter operation on Saturday December 18.

Managing director David Farquharson said: “All I can say is that we’re glad to be opening again and we’re hoping that the snow will stay.

“We’ve got natural snow just now and we’re going to be opening up for some very limited skiing.”

Tickets will be available at the ticket office.

More information is available on the ski centre’s website.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards went along today to catch the excitement of visitors delighted to be back in the snow.