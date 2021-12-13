Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Statue honouring local insulin hero JJR MacLeod could be built in Aberdeen

By Jamie Hall
December 13, 2021, 2:49 pm Updated: December 13, 2021, 3:04 pm
Duthie Park could be the location of a memorial for JJR MacLeod.
Plans for a statue honouring JJR MacLeod, the Aberdeen man who played a key role in the discovery of insulin, have been backed by city leaders.

Mr MacLeod, who lived in the Granite City for many years, was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1923 for his part in the findings.

Until he and a team of scientists in Toronto, where he was working at the time, made the discovery, Type 1 diabetes would have likely resulted in death in a matter of months.

But with the advent of insulin, it became a manageable condition.

Calls for JJR MacLeod to be honoured

Prof MacLeod was buried in Aberdeen’s Allenvale Cemetery after his death in 1935, and a clinic at Foresterhill Health Campus was named after him eight years ago.

He also features among dozens of famous names in the Hall of Heroes at Provost Skene’s House, which recently reopened to the public and honours people from Aberdeen who became known around the world.

However, with next year marking the 100th anniversary of insulin being discovered, there are calls for a physical memorial – with Duthie Park among the locations being considered.

A group has been set up to campaign for the sculpture, and the movement was backed by Aberdeen City Council on Monday.

Duthie Park ‘appropriate’ for memorial

“I had no idea about the huge impact a fellow Aberdonian had on the discovery and production of insulin,” said Douglas Lumsden, who moved a motion urging fellow councillors to support the project.

“I was approached by two constituents who felt it was strange there was not more being made of JJR MacLeod in his hometown.

“Something in Duthie Park would be appropriate.”

Depute provost Jennifer Stewart backed Mr Lumsden’s motion, describing Mr MacLeod’s achievements as “something we should mark in the city”.

Councillors agreed to the project, meaning staff will now work with the campaigners to decide on an exact location.

