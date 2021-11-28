Two-Minute Masterpiece: Nobel prize medal on display in Aberdeen

Did you know there was a Nobel prize medal on display at Provost Skene’s House?

Professor J J R Macleod, jointly with Frederick Banting, received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1923 for the research which led to the development of insulin as a treatment for diabetes.

Here, Thomas Buckland, museum assistant with Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums, talks about the medal and the gifted physiologist who studied at Aberdeen University.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

You might also like…